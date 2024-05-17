Hawaii safety schedules Tennessee visit

2025 safety prospect Aidan Manutai will officially visit Tennessee.

Manutai will officially visit the Vols on June 7. He will also officially visit California on May 24, Penn State on May 31, Nebraska on June 14 and Washington on June 21.

The 6-foot, 195-pound four-star safety is from Kahuku High School in Kahuku, Hawaii.

Manutai ranks as the No. 701 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 56 safety and No. 3 player in Hawaii, according to 247Sports.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.

