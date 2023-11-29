Hawaii receiver McBride named to All-Mountain West Conference 2nd team

Nov. 28—Hawaii receiver Steven McBride today was named to the All-Mountain West Conference's second team.

McBride, who transferred from Kansas in January, had 63 receptions for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns during the Rainbow Warriors' recently completed season.

Quarterback Brayden Schager, slotback Pofele Ashlock, safety Peter Manuma, cornerback Cam Stone and kicker Matthew Shipley received honorable mentions.

Schager completed 63.24% of his passes for 3,542 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ashlock led MWC freshmen with 83 catches for 832 yards and nine touchdowns. Manuma made a team-high 87 tackles and three interceptions. Stone, who transferred to UH after three seasons at Wyoming, had six pass breakups. Shipley converted 14 of 18 field-goal attempts, including the game-winners against New Mexico State and Colorado State. Three of his field goals were from at least 50 yards.

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a Saint Louis School graduate who played his first four seasons with the Warriors, was named to the All-Mountain West first team.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava, who played for Kaimuki High as a sophomore in 2019, was named the Freshman of the Year. Maiva lived in Hawaii until he was 13, then moved to Las Vegas. He returned to Hawaii for a year before completing high school in Las Vegas.