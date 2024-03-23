Hawaii men's volleyball returns to form in win over CS Northridge

Mar. 23—The No. 2 Hawaii men's volleyball team snapped a two-match losing streak with a 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 25-17 win over Cal State Northridge on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Back home and back to some sense of normalcy.

The No. 2 Hawaii men's volleyball team snapped a two-match losing streak with a 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 25-17 win over Cal State Northridge on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Alaka 'i Todd had a team-high 13 kills and senior Guilherme Voss hit.643 with 10 kills and seven blocks out of the middle for Hawaii (18-3, 1-2 Big West ), which got back to its winning ways with its 14th consecutive victory at home.

A full week of practice to prepare for CSUN helped Hawaii earn its first win in conference play and first since losing senior outside hitter Spyros Chakas to a season-ending injury.

"I think another step was getting back out here tonight, playing at home, playing in front of the fans ... kind of another step back to normalcy as well, " Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said. "The first two sets are probably a bit of a microcosm of where we are at."

A few things remained a little different than they had been prior to Chakas getting hurt. Hawaii dropped a set to CSUN for just the third time in nine matches against the Matadors (9-11, 0-3 ).

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal was introduced last in pregame warmups as the new floor captain in place of Chakas.

Freshman Louis Sakanoko started his fifth match of the season and third at outside hitter and had 10 kills, seven digs and three aces. He was also in on three of Hawaii's 14 blocks.

"I started the game pretty bad. I don't know why, to be honest, but I will find a solution, " Sakanoko said. "That was a great game because we win, but that was not my best game and I just need to practice more to figure out why it was so hard for me."

Senior Chaz Galloway had 10 digs, eight kills, six blocks, four assists and an ace and played the entire match at outside hitter with Sakanoko.

Junior Keoni Thiim was used only as a server.

Voss, who ended the match with his final kill to become the third Rainbow Warrior in double figures, said he's been hard on the outside hitters during practice.

"With the outside being the position right now that's most uncertain, I'm more with them than anyone else just being really hard on them and asking a lot of them, honestly, " Voss said. "They make a mistake, I am on them in practice, because that's what we need right now, for the best player to be on the court."

'Eleu Choy matched Galloway with 10 digs as Hawaii had the edge in digs (35-27 ) and blocks (14-7.5 ).

The match started with a CSUN service error followed by a Rosenthal ace as Hawaii raced out to an 8-2 lead to prompt a quick timeout by the Matadors.

Galloway made it 12-4 in UH's favor with an ace of his own just inside the back line and a Matadors attacking error made it 15-6 at the media timeout.

Hawaii closed out the set on a double block by Voss and Todd to give UH 4.5 blocks in a set during which it also hit.786 with 11 kills and no errors. Voss was a perfect 4-for-4 on attacks and Galloway put down all three of his attempts.

"We can play really, really good, and then it's just are we going to be able to sustain it ?" Wade said.

CSUN battled back to even the match in the second set. The Matadors handled a big serve from Thiim to set Kyle Hobus for the kill and set point and Hobus finished it off with an ace.

UH hit more than 500 points less in the second set than it did in the first.

Neither team led by more than three points in the third set, with CSUN moving in front for the first time at 22-21 on a Griffin Walters kill.

CSUN had a serve up 23-22, but UH tied it on Kurt Nusterer's fifth kill in five swings.

Voss and Sakanoko gave UH the first of three set points with a double block and Hawaii finally put the set away on an ace from Sakanoko that brought the crowd roaring to its feet.

Back-to-back blocks by Hawaii forced the Matadors to take an early timeout in the fourth set trailing 6-3 and Hawaii never gave up the lead.

"Nice to see us bounce back and play pretty steady in the third and fourth sets against a team playing with some confidence, " Wade said.