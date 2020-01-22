Hawaii hires former Arizona State coach Todd Graham

Todd Graham spent six seasons at Arizona State. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

Hawaii has found its replacement for Nick Rolovich.

The school announced Tuesday night that it had hired former Arizona State coach Todd Graham as its next head coach. Graham’s hiring means — for now — that every FBS program has a head coach in place for the 2020 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hawaii will introduce Graham at a Wednesday news conference.

Todd Graham Named As UH’s Head Football Coach



➡️ https://t.co/TjehEzSYZe pic.twitter.com/x7ndsN8rtc — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 22, 2020

Graham has spent the last two seasons out of college football after he was fired at Arizona State following the 2017 season. Graham’s Sun Devils went 7-6 in his final season as the team elected to replace him with Herm Edwards.

While Graham was at Arizona State he bought a house that previously was owned by Poison lead singer Bret Michaels. Maybe his family can find a famous house to live in while at Hawaii.

Graham was with ASU for six seasons and had a record of 46-32. His teams won 10 games in 2013 and 2014 but fell to below .500 in each of the next two seasons.

He came to ASU after spending one season at Pitt. Overall, Graham’s head coaching record is 95-61 in 12 combined seasons at Rice, Tulsa, Pitt and ASU.

Hawaii needed a coach after Washington State hired Rolovich to replace Mike Leach. Leach was hired by Mississippi State after the Bulldogs fired Joe Moorhead following a Music City Bowl loss to Louisville.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:





