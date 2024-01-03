Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang shakes up his staff

Jan. 3—Offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena and cornerbacks coach Steve Irvin will not be retained on the University of Hawaii football team's coaching staff, head coach Timmy Chang announced on Tuesday.

The shakeup comes 38 days after the Rainbow Warriors completed a 5-8 season.After orchestrating the offense in 2022, Shoemaker's role changed after Chang took over the play-calling duties when more run-and-shoot schemes were implemented this past season. Chang is a former record-setting quarterback who thrived in the Warriors' four-wide offense in the early 2000s.

Shoemaker, who previously coached at Eastern Washington, was primarily responsible for coaching the tight ends, relaying information to Chang as the eye-in-the-sky coach during games, and implementing run /pass option concepts that helped the Warriors win three of their final four games.

Ena, who coached the defensive lineman, was promoted to co-defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season. Among his top players the past two years were Blessman Ta 'ala, John Tuitupou, Kuao Peihopa and Ezra Evaimalo.

Last June, Irvin was hired to replace Abraham Elimimian, whose contract was not renewed. Irvin, who played at UNLV, joined the Warriors with 23 years of coaching experience. Cornerbacks Virdel Edwards II, Cam Stone and Caleb Brown were among Irvin's top cover defenders last year.

On Tuesday afternoon, UH posted the job openings for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and assistant coach. UH does not have to post reassignments for lateral positions within the staff.

Shoemaker, Ena and Irvin are expected to attend the American Football Coaches Association's 2024 Convention next week in Nashville. The event serves as an education forum, networking platform and job fair.

UH's spring semester begins on Monday. The Warriors are expected to open spring training in early February.

The Warriors return nine offensive starters, including quarterback Brayden Schager, who entered and then withdrew from the transfer portal. Heralded quarterback Micah Alejado completed his studies at Bishop Gorman High last month and will begin UH classes on Monday.