Hawaii football coaches Jacob Yoro, Roman Sapolu leaving staff

Feb. 10—Co-offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu and Jacob Yoro, who was the defensive coordinator the past two seasons, are leaving the University of Hawaii football team, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

Sapolu, who also coached UH's offensive linemen, is expected to join the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff.

Yoro is poised to join the Missouri coaching staff, where he will be reunited with Corey Batoon. Batoon, who recently was hired as Missouri's defensive coordinator, coached with Yoro in 2018 and 2019.

Sapolu's father is Jesse Sapolu, a former UH offensive lineman who went on to win four Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers.

Yoro, a Saint Louis School graduate, joined the Rainbow Warriors as an assistant coach in February 2017.

After Chang was hired in January 2022, Yoro was promoted to defensive coordinator. Yoro also coached the safeties last season. He received a renewal after his two-year contract expired last month.

Dennis Thurman was hired as defensive coordinator last month.

Eti Ena, who was co-defensive coordinator last season, and Steve Irvin, who coached the UH cornerbacks in 2023, are joining New Mexico State's coaching staff. UH did not renew their contracts.

Correction: Roman Sapolu is a UH football co-offensive coordinator. The headline in an earlier version of this story said he was a defensive coach.