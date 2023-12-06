Hawaii Football: Brayden Schager Enters Transfer Portal

After helping the Warriors improve by two wins this season, the veteran quarterback makes a shocking exit.

Another high-profile exit.

College football’s transfer portal claimed another prominent Mountain West quarterback on Wednesday when Hawaii’s Brayden Schager was reported to have left the program.

Rumors of Schager’s potential exit bubbled up last week after Pete Nakos of On3 Sports published a report that was refuted by Warriors head coach Timmy Chang. The seeming about-face came to fruition, anyway, provoking reactions from other Hawaii players like cornerback Cam Stone, wide receiver Steven McBride, and linebacker Jalen Smith.

Entrusted with Chang’s run-and-shoot offense, Schager showed marked improvement this fall from his first full year as a starter in 2022. He led the Mountain West with 3,542 passing yards, completing 63.2% of his conference-high 525 attempts for 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In his three-year collegiate career, Schager has made 26 starts and owns a 59.9% completion rate, throwing for 6,505 yards and 41 touchdowns against 29 interceptions.

