Hawaii fan favorite Keoni Thiim enters the transfer portal

Apr. 30—Hawaii outside hitter Keoni Thiim, who has one year of eligibility remaining, announced today he is entering the transfer portal.

He posted the news on his Instagram account.

"Hi everyone. This is my official announcement that I will be entering the transfer portal today. God has blessed me with this opportunity and of course I will inform the people of my reasons behind the matter. Until then God bless you all."

The Kalani High School alum played three seasons for UH after beginning his collegiate career at Santa Barbara Community College.

Known for his hard-hitting serve that made him a fan favorite, Thiim earned playing time this season as a six-rotation player after playing primarily as a serving specialist. He posted career highs across the board averaging 1.57 kills per set with a .303 hitting percentage.

His 40 aces were second on the team, one behind freshman Tread Rosenthal.

Thiim is the grandson of former men's volleyball coach Mike Wilton.

The team is expected to undergo a heavy roster change in the offseason with as many as 10 new players potentially joining the team next season. UH honored six players on senior night.

Among the signed incoming recruiting class are pin hitters Finn Kearney, who is 6-foot-5 and the No. 3-ranked recruit in America according to Volleyball Magazine, 6-foot-8 Kristian Titriyski of Bulgaria and 6-foot-5 Adrien Roure from France.

