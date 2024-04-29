Hawaii baseball team claims 15-10 victory over UC San Diego

Apr. 29—Kyson Donahue and Sean Rimmer hit home runs to power the Hawaii baseball team to a 15-10 victory over UC San Diego today at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors completed the three-game sweep to improve to 25-15 and 9-9 in the Big West. The Tritons, who entered the series a game behind the league's tri-leaders, fell to 26-14 and 13-8.

Donahue belted a three-run homer in the 'Bows' four-run third inning. The 'Bows added five more runs on two hits in the fifth to extend their lead to 9-0. Rimmer, a late addition to the starting lineup, crushed a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 12-1.

The Tritons had averaged 3.4 walks per nine innings. But seven UCSD pitchers combined to issue 12 walks, including seven in the first four innings. Seven of the UH walks were parlayed into runs.

The Tritons had 10 hits, were struck seven times by pitches, and scored eight of their runs in the final three innings.

Itsuki Takemoto, who pitched a scoreless fourth inning in relief of starter Harrison Bodendorf, was credited with the victory.

The 'Bows return to Honolulu Monday ahead of Tuesday's game against Division II Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium. On Friday, the BOWS play host to Cal State Northridge in the opener of a three-game series. CSUN has won eight in a row.

