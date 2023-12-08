Hawaii 3-star DE Kekai Burnett to take official visit to MSU on Dec. 15

Michigan State will reportedly be hosting a former Oregon State commit in a few weeks.

Three-star defensive end Kekai Burnett will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State on Dec. 15. Burnett is from Honolulu, Hawaii and was previously committed to Oregon State.

Burnett ranks as the No. 42 edge rusher and No. 4 player from Hawaii in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

Burnett will also take an official visit to BYU in the coming weeks. He holds offers from numerous schools, including Michigan State, BYU, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Arizona, Arizona State and Stanford.

BREAKING: #MichiganState will host 2024 DE Kekai Burnett for an official visit starting December 15th. One of the best players available on the west coast: https://t.co/aAv1f82Art pic.twitter.com/MScCHQqWkp — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) December 8, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire