Havre de Grace rallies late to edge Fallston in softball, 3-2

May 11—The Havre de Grace Warriors softball team came-from-behind Monday to win an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference softball game over visiting Fallston.

The Warriors (6-5) gave up two runs in the first inning, but rallied with single runs in each of the last three innings to edge the Cougars (7-5), 3-2.

Fallston took advantage of a pair of Warriors infield miscues in the first inning and Julia Strohman's single gave the Cougars the 2-0 lead.

Cougars pitcher Madison Burns, meanwhile, was mowing down the Warriors offense, with four innings of no-hit, shutout ball.

Havre de Grace freshman Ashley Kovacsics changed it all with one big swing. Kovacsics smacked a Burns pitch over the left field fence to cut the Cougars lead in half. "I didn't know it went over because the way our fence looked and it looked like she was going to rob it or catch it," Kovacsics said. "I just rounded first, looked over at Coach Vickie and she was smiling. jumping around and I just went home."

The Warriors then tied the game with a run in the sixth. Natiah Turner opened the inning with an infield single. Cougars shortstop Jillian Crawford made a diving stop, but Turner beat the throw to first.

Turner stole second and was wild pitched to third. Carlie Hopps walked and stole second before Emily Curry singled to plate Turner with the tie run.

Burns, though, struck out the next three hitters to end the Warriors threat.

In the seventh, it was Kovacsics and Turner providing the win. Kovacsics led off with a single, before Burns struck out her 11th batter.

The next batter, Brooke Wolinski-Butz, drew a walk and Kovacsics moved to second. Turner then bounced a drive off the fence for a double and Kovacsics scored to walk-off the win.

"It was crazy, I was very happy," Turner said. "I was just hoping it would be down and it was. I was happy for the team, happy I could be here for the team."

Kelsey Barks pitched the win for Havre de Grace, allowing three hits and two walks, while striking out 11.

Burns allowed four hits and four walks.

"We were able to take advantage of some of their defense in the early innings and then later we had an issue at first base, too, and let the get back into it," Fallston coach Kevin Medicus said. "In the end, it was a well pitched game by two strong pitchers and a very close competitive game."

Bobcats beat Elks in 8

Bel Air (10-4) needed eight innings to beat host Elkton (4-7), 9-8, Monday in UCBAC play.

Makayla Lopez highlighted the win with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate. Lopez singled in the first, homered in the third, singled in the fifth, homered in the seventh and homered for a third time in the eighth.

Caroline Hilyard pitched all eight innings for the win, allowing 13 hits and seven runs, while striking out seven and walking one.

Lanie LeVee also had multiple hits for Bel Air.

Cobras top Rams

Harford Tech (6-6) won at Edgewood (3-8), 12-9, Monday in UCBAC play.

The Cobras scored early and often, getting out to a 12-3 lead, but Edgewood battled their way back in the last two innings, only to fall short.

Tech was led by Hayden Kobert who went 1-for-2 with four RBI's and two runs. Lacey Swart went 1-for-3 with an RBI and three runs.

Edgewood left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh when Tech reliever pitcher Madison Merson was able to record the final out via strikeout.

Warriors beat Eagles

Barks went 4-for-4 and Turner hit a grand slam to lead Havre de Grace past visiting Aberdeen, 20-3, Friday in UCBAC play.

Havre de Grace cruised to the win with 12 runs crossing the plate in the third inning. Curry, Haley MacBurney, Turner, Barks, Emma Wilkie and Alysa Kaptain all had RBIs in the big inning.

Kaptain got the start for Havre de Grace and she allowed one hit and two runs over three innings, while striking out two.

The Warriors totaled 15 hits. Barks, Turner, Hopps, Curry and MacBurney all managed multiple hits.

Huskies beat Panthers

Patterson Mill won at Perryville, 6-3, Friday in five innings before rain halted play.

Dakota Pitts got the win, tossing four innings. She gave up five hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Madison Knight came in for the fifth and struck out 2-of-3 batters faced to secure the win.

The Huskies fell in an early 3-0 deficit, but they answered with five runs in the third and one in the fifth.

The six runs were highlighted by a 2-for-2, walk, run scored, three-run home run performance from Ella Laurentius.

Knight was 2-for-3, with a run and RBI. Maddie Buher, Dakota Pitts, Tara Caprinolo and Kaylyn Pulket also added a hit and a run each in the game.

Bobcats beat Eagles

Bel Air was victorious Friday, beating host Bohemia Manor, 4-2, in UCBAC play.

Kyrsten Coppage was the winning pitcher, lasting six and a third innings and allowing six hits and two runs, while striking out four. Hilyard threw two-thirds of an inning in relief for a save.

The Bobcats tallied nine hits in the game. Hilyard (three hits), Tara Trzeciak and Lopez all managed multiple hits for Bel Air.

Other Friday score

Fallston beat visiting Edgewood, 8-5, in UCBAC play.