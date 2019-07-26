Havoline returns as NASCAR sponsor in three-race deal with Ben Rhodes

Havoline, the oil brand famous for sponsoring drivers like Davey Allison, Ernie Irvan, Dale Jarrett, Ricky Rudd and Juan Pablo Montoya, is back in NASCAR this weekend as a team sponsor after an 11-year absence.

It will be a sponsor on Ben Rhodes‘ No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford for the next three Gander Outdoors Truck Series races, at Pocono Raceway, Eldora Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Havoline is subsidiary of the Chevron Corporation, an integrated energy and technology company. Other subsidiaries include the Texaco and Caltex brands.

Havoline has not been a primary sponsor for a team since 2008, when it sponsored Montoya at Chip Ganassi Racing in the Cup and Xfinity Series.

It first was a major team sponsor in 1987 on the No. 28 car owned by Harry Ranier and driven by Allison. It then moved with Allison to Robert Yates Racing in 1989, where it remained until 2002.