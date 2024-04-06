Havoc win big in regular season home finale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In the final home game of the regular season, the Huntsville Havoc put on quite the show, cruising past the Macon Mayhem 10-1.

Cole Reginato and Eric Henderson each scored twice while Craig McCabe, Doug Elgstam, Buster Larsson, Dylan Stewart, David Thomson and Robbie Fischer each scored once.

The Havoc will wrap up the regular season at Macon on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

