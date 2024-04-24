Havoc set to take on Rivermen in SPHL Championship series

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time since 2019, the Huntsville Havoc will compete for the SPHL championship.

After winning the semifinal series against Roanoke, the Havoc are now set to take on the Peoria Rivermen in the President’s Cup finals.

The Havoc finished the regular season with a 5-2 record against the Rivermen, but in the playoffs, the Havoc are the underdogs; the Rivermen earned the No. 2 seed in the postseason and the Havoc are the fifth seed.

Head coach Stuart Stefan says he knows that many might not have expected his team to be one of the last two standing but he says they always knew this was a special group and they’re incredibly proud of the team for making it to the finals.

“This whole season we talked about it being a process and trying to get better every single day. Our main theme was ‘win the day’ and just try and get better every single day and I think this team has done that since day one,” Stefan said. “The first day of training camp me and Ty said this team doesn’t lack is effort and I think that’s shown throughout the season and throughout the playoffs and I think we’ve gotten better every single day. To end the season winning four games in a row it kind of just carried it over to the playoffs, so it’s been a tremendous job by the guys.”

Game one will be held at Propst Arena on Thursday, April 25 with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Game two and the if necessary game three will both be in Peoria on Saturday and Sunday.

