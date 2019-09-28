Havoc at 'disaster' Doha World Championships as numerous marathon athletes collapse in sweltering heat

Organisers have come in for criticism after conditions in Doha led to 28 athletes failing to finish the race - REX

The Doha World Championships were branded a “disaster” on Saturday after shocking scenes at the midnight women’s marathon, where sweltering conditions caused numerous athletes to collapse and almost half the field failed to finish.

Twenty-eight of the 68 women who started the race dropped out along the way, with many carried by stretcher from wherever they had fallen along the course to a makeshift hospital set up next to the finish line.

The race took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in an attempt to avoid the brutal heat of the day, but temperatures still exceeded 30C throughout and humidity rose steadily to well above 80 per cent.

Amid the havoc, Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich emerged triumphant, claiming gold in two hours, 32 minutes and 43 seconds - the slowest ever World Championships winning time and more than 15 minutes slower than her personal best. The winner then collapsed some time after the race while talking to the media.

Britain’s sole entrant, Charlotte Purdue, was one of 16 athletes who failed to even reach the halfway point as conditions took their toll from the outset in a race of pure attrition. Runners were strung out from an early stage as they tried to do all they could to cool their bodies by wearing ice scarves and repeatedly tipping cold water over their heads.

Even those who managed to complete the course were scathing of the decision to hold the race in inhospitable conditions that many observers branded dangerous.

Giovanna Epis is wheeled away for medical attention Credit: REX

“The humidity kills you,” said Volha Mazuronak, of Belarus, who finished fifth. “There is nothing to breathe. I thought I wouldn’t finish.

“It’s disrespect towards the athletes. A bunch of high-ranked officials gathered and decided that it would take [the World Championships] here but they are sitting in the cool and they are probably sleeping right now.”

Canada’s Lyndsay Tessier, who finished ninth, said: “You see somebody down on the course and it’s just extremely grounding and scary. That could be you in the next kilometre, the next 500m.

“It was really scary and intimidating and daunting. I’m just really grateful to have finished standing up.”

Despite the damage caused by disturbing images of runners tumbling to the tarmac with alarming regularity, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) defended their decision to hold the race in what they called “very challenging weather conditions for endurance events”.

A statement from the governing body said there were no cases of heat stroke and that the makeshift medical centre had “coped well and efficiently” with 30 athletes treated. “A small number were kept under observation and one athlete was referred to the hospital for observation but later released,” they added.

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich won the race but collapsed shortly after finishing the race Credit: AFP

They also said the completion rate was “comparable to previous World Championships in Tokyo 1991 and Moscow 2013”.

That fact will provide scant solace for the dozens of women whose hopes of producing their best performances on the biggest stage were dashed.

The excessive heat in Qatar has created a major headache for organisers, with the event taking place long after the end of the traditional athletics season and the Khalifa International Stadium entirely air-conditioned to remain below 25C at all times during competition. That system has ensured no problems with temperature inside the stadium, where vast swathes of the stands have been covered with banners to hide huge numbers of empty seats.

The combination of the women’s marathon debacle and lack of attendance inside the stadium prompted decathlon world champion and world record holder Kevin Mayer to deliver a scathing verdict of the championships on Saturday.

“Even if people aren’t saying it out loud, it’s obvious it’s a disaster,” he said. “There is no one in the stadium, the heat is not at all adapted, yesterday we saw about 30 people drop out of the marathon - it’s sad.

Athletes tried to keep cool with ice cold water Credit: Getty Images

“We have to leave reason aside and concentrate on passion, because if not I would have boycotted these championships.

He added: “Clearly by organising the championship here, they didn’t put the athletes first, they’ve mostly put them in jeopardy.

“Now, it’s up to us to not act like princesses and to get on with it anyway but for sure, we’re not at all in the right conditions to perform.”

The IAAF insist they have done all they can to “minimise heat-related risks” in the long-distance road races, including increasing drinks stations, drafting in extra medical experts, setting up a makeshift medical centre and disseminating information to athletes about how to approach a race in such tough conditions.

The governing body’s president Seb Coe has also repeatedly defended the decision to hold the World Championships in Qatar, by extolling the virtues of “globalising the sport” and “taking it to places we have never gone before”.

He has also suggested the experience here will allow them to learn lessons ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where temperatures are expected to challenges those in Doha.