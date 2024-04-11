Havoc beat Marksmen in first game of SPHL playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc opened the SPHL President’s Cup Playoffs with a victory against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

After a scoreless first period, the Havoc took a 2-1 lead after the second and scored a third goal in the third to secure the 3-1 victory.

Huntsville Havoc prepping for first round of SPHL Playoffs

The Havoc now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three playoff series.

Now the first-round series will head to North Carolina with game two set for Friday, April 12 at 6:00 pm. The Marksmen have to win Friday’s game to force a game three and if the Havoc win then they win the series and advance to the next round.

If a third game is necessary, it will also be played at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.