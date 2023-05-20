Havnameltdown, trained by Bob Baffert, euthanized after a Preakness Stakes undercard race

BALTIMORE — Havnameltdown, trained by Bob Baffert, broke down on the second turn during Saturday’s $200,000 Grade 3 Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course and was euthanized on the track.

According to a statement from 1/ST Racing, which owns Pimlico, Havnameltdown was examined by veterinarian Dionne Benson, who "observed a non-operable left fore fetlock injury. Due to the severity and prognosis of the injury, Dr. Benson and her counterparts made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Havnameltdown."

Jockey Luis Saez was transported to a Sinai Hospital and was complaining of leg pain, according to track officials.

On Twitter, Baffert noted his horse was bumped by the horse next to him, Ryvit, coming out of the starting gate.

"We are just devastated," Baffert wrote. "This is a shock to everyone at our barn who love and care for these horses every day. Havnameltdown was obviously hit pretty hard coming out of the gate. We don't know if that contributed to the injury, but we will be fully transparent with those reviewing this terrible accident. Right now, our thoughts are with Luis Saez and we are hopeful he will be okay."

The Chick Lang Stakes was the sixth race on a 14-race card highlighted by the $1.65, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes.

Havnameltodown was battling on the lead with Ryvit before collapsing on the second turn. Ryvit, trained by Steve Asmussen, won the race.

Havnameltdown, a 3-year-old son of Uncaptured, entered the Chick Lang with a 4-2-0 record in six career starts. He most recently had finished second behind Commissioner King in the Group 3 Saudi Derby on Feb. 25.

The Florida-bred was owned by Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman.

Horse deaths have cast a shadow over the Triple Crown series. Since April 27, eight horses have died or been euthanized after training or racing at Churchill Downs.

