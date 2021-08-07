Having twins could force Henry to miss some playoff games

Aug. 7—Ada High School softball coach Taylor Henry is excited about her 2021 fastpitch softball team. And rightfully so.

The Lady Cougars have pitching. They should play pretty good defense. They have senior playmaker Amaya Frizell. They have a group of seasoned, talented sophomores that were thrown in the fire as freshmen.

If everything falls in place, Ada could very well find itself playing in the Class 4A State tournament in mid-October.

However, at that time, what the Lady Cougars might not have is their head coach.

Henry announced earlier this summer she was pregnant. And not only that, the tiny Henry will be delivering twins.

She is currently 19 weeks into the pregnancy and is due Dec. 29. Henry expects to have her babies a week or two sooner. She and husband Chat will find out the genders next week.

Henry wants desperately to somehow hold out until the season is over before she is forced to take a leave of absence, but in all reality that doesn't look good. She may have to go to bed rest sooner than that.

"I'm hoping I can make it to fall break. If I can make it to fall break, I think I'll be OK," she said. "It's going to be a week-by-week situation."

If she indeed has to abandon the Lady Cougars during their playoff run, Henry said her squad will still be in good hands with assistant coach Shane Coker and junior high head coach Jeremy Strong.

"Luckily I have two great assistants in Shane Coker and Jeremy Strong. If I didn't have them, I'd probably be a basket case. But I'm thankful I have them to rely on," she said. "This year, (Jeremy) is going to help a lot more in high school in case I get in a bind."

Having twins will be tough enough on Henry. But missing her girls play in the state tournament would be even harder.

We're keeping our fingers crossed for you coach.