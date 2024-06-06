Having the summer to rest may be the best thing for Jack Grealish

It may not appear that way at the moment but having the summer off to rest and recharge may be the best thing for Jack Grealish. The winger had a disappointing 23/24 season and that culminated in the winger missing out on selection in England’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.

While there were places for Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones in Gareth Southgate’s for Euro 24 there was no room for Jack Grealish. The winger will now have to watch his teammates and countrymen attempt to claim the tournament from afar. But there may be a silver lining in today’s disappointing news for Grealish.

As reported by Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail there was a variety of factors as to why Grealish had a disappointing season for Manchester City. A lack of motivation following City’s treble success, niggling injuries and a traumatic break-in of his family home saw the winger fail to reach the heights of the 22/23 season. Just when it looked like Grealish was getting back to his best an obstacle would appear. That can happen to professional footballers given the high stakes involved in the caper.

While it is disappointing for Grealish to miss out on Euro 24 it may also be the best thing for the winger. He now has the chance to get away from the game completely and have a break from it all. After a tough season, the chance to get away from football could help him rediscover his best form. There is an opportunity for him to refresh and return for Manchester City’s pre-season fit and determined to prove a point.

Today’s news is no doubt disappointing for Jack Grealish. But it may be the best thing for him to help him put a disappointing 23/24 season behind him and hit the 24/25 campaign at full steam.