‘Having this new knowledge has really elevated my game’: Kelly Maxwell enhancing her game with the Sooners

What a career it has been for Kelly Maxwell to this point. Maxwell started her career at Oklahoma State playing for the Cowgirls before transferring a little further south to Norman to play for the Sooners in her final season.

She has done just about everything in her career so far. She’s been a part of the USA Softball Women’s National Team, she’s a two-time All-American, she’s been All-Big 12 First Team the last three years and she even was named Co-Pitcher of the Year in 2022. Needless to say, she was a major pickup for the Sooners, especially after the loss of Jordy Bahl.

Although she hasn’t been in Norman that long, Maxwell talked about some of the stuff she’s learned from pitching coach Jennifer Rocha.

“It was very different, I would say, from where I came from,” Maxwell said. “I’ve never really watched much film. Never really took the time to study other hitters. So, having this new knowledge has really elevated my game. I think it’s going to help me in the long run.”

Maxwell said she also watched film of herself and learned new things about how to handle things better.

While it’s been an illustrious career for Maxwell, she’s still missing one thing. She’s still trying to take home a national championship at the end of the season. What better place to try to do that than for the team that has won three straight?

