Having some fun changing the script of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Jets and Giants | SportsNite

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

On SportsNite, a look back on the 2018 NFL Draft as Eamon McAnaney, Chris Williamson and John Jastremski decide who they would've picked for the Giants and Jets once Baker Mayfield was off the board at No. 1. Not surprisingly, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson find their way into the conversation for the local teams.

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland Browns say they're confident NFL probe will show Hue Jackson's allegations are 'false'

    The NFL says it engaged former SEC chair Mary Jo White in February to review pay-to-tank allegations made by ex-Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson.

  • Ravens release WR Miles Boykin

    The Ravens have released wide receiver Miles Boykin

  • Jordan's King Abdullah warns Israeli moves in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque are threat to peace

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah said on Monday that Israel's "unilateral" moves against Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque seriously undermined the prospects for peace in the region, state media said. The monarch, who was speaking with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, blamed Israel for "provocative acts" in the mosque compound that violated "the legal and historic status quo" of the Muslim holy shrines. On Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the mosque compound, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen team up to face Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in ‘The Match’

    #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is teaming up with #Bills QB Josh Allen to take down #Bucs QB Tom Brady and #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in "The Match."

  • U.S. settles with UPS to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has secured a settlement with United Parcel Service Inc to resolve immigration-related discrimination claims in a civil action against the package delivery company, the agency said on Monday. "The settlement resolves the department's claims that UPS violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it discriminated against a non-U.S. citizen by requesting that he present additional documents to prove his permission to work after the worker had already provided sufficient proof," the department said in a statement. The Justice Department's probe had determined that UPS discriminated against a newly hired lawful permanent resident in Jacksonville, Florida, by asking him for his permanent resident card and work visa to prove his legal authorization to work, even though he had already shown his driver's license and unrestricted Social Security card, which were sufficient proof, it added.

  • Colin Kaepernick Would Take A Backup Gig For NFL Minimum

    After five years out of the NFL, Colin Kaepernick says he’s still looking for an opportunity to play, and he’s willing to accept a backup role at the NFL’s league minimum just to get the chance. None of that should come as a surprise, as Kaepernick has consistently released workout footage of himself and made it public that he was looking for an opportunity to step back on an NFL field after he was blackballed by the league after the 2017 season. But what is new is that now, we finally get to he

  • Former Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy signs with the Chicago Bears

    Former Jaguars TE James O'Shaughnessy signed with the Chicago Bears on Monday.

  • Watch Gary Payton Sr. inform Celtics’ Marcus Smart that he is the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year

    The Glove was the last guard to win the award in 1996.

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Dan Loeb

    In this article, we discuss 10 technology stocks to buy now according to Dan Loeb. If you want to see some more stocks from our list, click 5 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Dan Loeb. Dan Loeb founded Third Point in 1995, which is a New York-based hedge fund with a history of […]

  • 5 takeaways from Suns taking Game 1 over Pelicans to begin playoffs

    Led by Chris Paul, the Suns topped the Pelicans, 110-99 Sunday in Game 1 of this best-of-7 Western Conference first round playoff series.

  • WATCH: Texas DB D’Shawn Jamison picks off Quinn Ewers and takes it to the crib

    Jamison with the pick-six!

  • Shiba, Dogecoin Among Biggest Losers as Macro Fears Lead to Market Fall

    Bitcoin traded below pivotal support of $40,000 in European hours on Monday, reaching its lowest prices in nearly a month.

  • ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. on the Bills & RB position at 2022 NFL draft

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. on the #Bills & the RB position at 2022 NFL draft:

  • 'You never burn your bridges': In reunion with Patriots, Malcolm Butler puts Super Bowl benching behind him

    Malcolm Butler left the Patriots after he was benched for Super Bowl 52, but the cornerback is returning to New England for his NFL comeback.

  • Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

    The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. New guidance issued Monday requires that the material purchased — whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet — be produced in the U.S. However, the rules also set up a process to waive those requirements in case there are not enough domestic producers or the material costs too much, with the goal of issuing fewer waivers over time as U.S. manufacturing capacity increases. “There are going to be additional opportunities for good jobs in the manufacturing sector," said Celeste Drake, director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

  • Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin

    Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts. The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east. At a cemetery on the outskirts of Irpin, dozens of new graves have been dug and heaped with wreaths.

  • This Chip Maker Supplies Tesla and Apple. Its Stock Could Get a Boost as Shortages Continue.

    STMicroelectronics is set apart from its peers because its broad customer base spans sectors, many of which are expanding.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 3 Real Estate Investing Moves That You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    Just as buying stocks is a great way to grow wealth, so too might you enjoy your share of success investing in real estate. One of the best wealth-building strategies within the realm of stocks is to invest in quality companies and hold onto those shares for many years, thereby allowing them to gain value over time. Income properties can improve your cash flow, but there's a cost to maintaining them.

  • SEC charges 16 people for raking in $194 million in illicit proceeds from international penny-stock fraud scheme

    Stocks in the "pump and dump" scheme were promoted to unsuspecting investors in the US and elsewhere, the agency said.