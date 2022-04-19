Having some fun changing the script of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Jets and Giants | SportsNite

The Root

After five years out of the NFL, Colin Kaepernick says he’s still looking for an opportunity to play, and he’s willing to accept a backup role at the NFL’s league minimum just to get the chance. None of that should come as a surprise, as Kaepernick has consistently released workout footage of himself and made it public that he was looking for an opportunity to step back on an NFL field after he was blackballed by the league after the 2017 season. But what is new is that now, we finally get to he