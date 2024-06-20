Having a ball (and strikes) — South Point umpire’s enjoyable ride’s next stop: Little League Softball World Series

In retrospect, a South Point man is glad he was not selected as a Little League coach nearly two decades ago.

With his son moving up from T-ball, Kevin Southall heeded the call from the South Point Little League president to volunteer as an umpire.

Now, 17 years later, Southall is responding to another call — one that involves him making calls at the highest level for Little League officials. He is one of 14 umpires chosen to work the 2024 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, from July 31-Aug. 12.

Southall, 48, said he never envisioned filling a Little League need would lead to such a monumental opportunity.

“I didn’t imagine it would take me where it’s taken me,” Southall said.

Southall has donned “the blue” in the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Washington. He’s also worked the regional round — which is sandwiched between State and World — in both softball and baseball.

Gerry Davis, a former Major League Baseball umpire who is now a senior umpire with Little League, watched Southall at a camp that was “sort of like a tryout,” according to Southall.

“I was fortunate to be one of two from the Central Region,” Southall said. Scott Strache, of Chicago Ridge, Illinois, is the other.

Southall said it’s been an “emotional road” at times, with some sticky situations along the way.

“Sometimes you sit back and wonder why you’re still doing this, but for any ugly side I’ve seen, I’ve had 10 amazing moments at the ball field,” he said.

His most memorable moment occurred in 2018.

“I got the plate for the Midwest Regional championship game live on ESPN, and I got to tell my kids ‘I love you’ live on ESPN. I did a hand signal, tapped my heart and put the ball in play. Everybody back home knew what that meant,” Southall said.

Southall feels most comfortable behind home plate.

In the World Series, each game includes four umpires — three bases and the plate. It will feature a rotation.

“As the tournament progresses, (assignments) become performance-based,” he said.

In early May, Southall went to Greenville for an orientation. As he said, it’s very much a legitimate World Series, with umpires from all over the globe — including the Philippines and the Netherlands.

“You make friends from all over the world; that’s the coolest thing,” he said.

Southall said umpiring consistently at any level requires a great deal of family support.

“I’m at the ball field a lot, so there’s a lot of sacrifice involved,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about my family. They get excited for me. It keeps me motivated.”

Southall and his wife, April Southall, have two children — Zachary and Logan.

Zachary, 24, still teases his dad about a call he made back in his Little League days.

“He still rides me to this day about a pitch that he said was too low (to be a strike),” Southall said, chuckling. “It’s so funny.”

Southall didn’t crack into umpiring at a young-enough age, in his opinion, to consider any type of professional career. He’s worked Little League, high school and some college (NAIA) ball.

South Point Little League is his home league, but he umpires all over Lawrence County, Ohio. He’s been the umpiring chief for District 11 since 2016. That includes Coal Grove, Ironton and Chesapeake, in addition to South Point.

Southall has lived in South Point since 2000. He grew up in Sissonville, West Virginia, and played Little League there. He moved to Ohio because he accepted a job with the state.

Umpiring has been a “tough journey” on occasion. Overall, Little League has treated him well, he said.

“I can’t underscore that enough,” he said. “They’ve taken care of me.”

Southall is eagerly anticipating the Little League Softball World Series at the end of July.