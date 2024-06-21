Haverling’s Keegan Smith named Gatorade Player of the Year

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One of Haverling’s top girls soccer stars is closing her high school career with a major honor.

Haverling’s Keegan Smith was named as the Gatorade New York Girls Soccer Player

of the Year, on Friday. The honor makes Smith the 1st to earn the award from Haverling and the 2nd local player to be recognized since 2022. The Arkansas commit now joins fellow Razorback Atalyia Rijo, who earned the award 2 years ago following a stellar career with Corning softball.

This past season, Smith guided the Rams to their first NYSPHSAA Class B title and earned Player of the Year honors. The 6 foot senior helped the team to a 21-1 championship season, while scoring 6 of the team’s 7 goals in the state playoffs, including the lone tally in the title game. The United Soccer Coaches All-American closed out her final high school season with 28 goals and 14 assists, bringing her career totals to 89 goals and 59 assists.

Perhaps the most impressive accolade for Smith, is her versatility on the pitch. The career 89 goal scorer’s primary position is actually in the net. Smith plays keeper for her club team and is heading to the University of Arkansas as the Class of 2024’s 103rd ranked recruit by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

In addition to her outstanding career on the field, Smith was just as impressive in the classroom, and in her community. The standout maintained an A- average overall, while serving as her class vice president since 7th grade. Smith also shared her soccer knowledge with the upcoming generations, as she volunteered locally as a youth soccer coach and referee.

