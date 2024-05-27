Haverling grad Brotz returns to Horseheads Hitmen

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another local grad has returned to the Horseheads Hitmen.

The NYCBL’s Horseheads Hitmen announced the return of A.J. Brotz, on Monday. The Haverling grad is set to rejoin to the Hitmen, following a banner sophomore season at Genesee Community College. Brotz earned the Mid-State Athletic Conference (MSAC) Player of the Year Award after guiding the Cougars to a 27-win season. The Section V standout led Genesee in batting average (.409), runs (61), hits (65), doubles (10), home runs (2), total bases (89), stolen bases (35), slugging percentage (.560), and walks (29).

Brotz will look to build on a great 2023 season on the mound and in the infield with Horseheads. Last summer, the Bath native was selected to the All-NYCBL team, batting .357 with 9 home runs, 31 RBI, 6 doubles, 28 runs, 35 hits, and 7 steals. On the mound, Brotz earned a win and a save, striking out 7 batters in just over 10 innings of work.

Brotz will join new manager Eugene Barber and a fresh Hitmen roster, featuring plenty of local talent. Horseheads grad Lucas Granger and Odessa-Montour’s Daniel Lewis will return to the team this summer. Newcomers include Dom Russ (Horseheads), Brady Morrell (Elmira), Asthyn Knoll (Elmira), Jack Stemerman (Elmira), Ben Rhode (Elmira), and Logan Meisner (Elmira Notre Dame).

Horseheads’ NYCBL season begins Thursday, June 6th in Hornell. The Hitmen’s home opener takes place 1 day later against Olean. All Horseheads Hitmen home games will be free admission for fans at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field Complex located on Mill Street.

