I Haven't Touched My Foundation In Weeks, Thanks to This Tinted Drugstore Sunscreen

CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30

I've become a sucker for hunting down viral products that actually live up to the massive amount of hype built up on social media and shopper reviews. Because let's face it. Many times, they don't always necessarily walk on water like Leslie said on her Instagram post, you know? I'm like your personal beauty guinea pig, putting my time and money on the line to sift through all the hoopla.

This brings me to a more recent discovery, as a result of trying a product that was getting insanely good reviews on TikTok and beyond. It took me a couple months to divulge this find, since it's not necessarily anything that promises to make your skin look younger or your pores mysteriously disappear. It's simple, nothing fussy, but I've basically traded in my foundation for it all summer long.

CeraVe has long been known for being dependable, unpretentious, and super effective — and odds are, you've used the cult-favorite moisturizing cream at one point or another. It's actually one of my favorite face moisturizers ever. Now, I've added yet another CeraVe product to my daily routine: the brand's newer Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30. Essentially like a tinted moisturizer powered by hydrating ceramides and hyaluronic acid (the calling card ingredients of all CeraVe products) with added sun protection, it covers so many bases at once.

The reason this tinted sunscreen stands out to me is manyfold. First, the formula is oil-free and 100% mineral, which means you get really reliable sun protection without any clogged pores. Second, it's very lightweight and hydrating, which creates the perfect natural base for everyday wear that can be dressed up for a more put-together look with setting powder, bronzer, or blush. Hence why I've been skipping the foundation altogether, even when putting on a full face of makeup. Lastly, for me, the tint provides the perfect amount of sheer coverage to give "your skin but better" vibes.

The only downside to this tinted sunscreen that I was initially skeptical about was that it only comes in one shade. However, I've found that since it's super sheer and features a neutral undertone (neither warm-toned or cool-toned), it sort of melts into the skin and customizes to fit your skin tone. From the beginning of summer to now at the end of it, I've been paler and tanner alike, and it's blended great into my skin. While I'm hesitant to say how it would work on the entire spectrum of skin tones (since I only have my experience and those of shopper reviews to count on), the brand has shared plenty of testing on a wide spectrum of skin tones that tends to show how well it blends into various shades.

Personally, I'll be taking this tinted sunscreen right into the rest of the year — because, SPF is always essential, right? My first tube is almost empty, and I'm fully planning to replenish my stash. If you're interested in trying it for yourself, shop the product below.

Simply squeeze a dime-sized amount, and blend into skin using your fingers or a makeup sponge. Add setting powder if desiring a more mattified finish. (I usually don't. Hello, glow!)

BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com, ulta.com