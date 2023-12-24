'I haven't seen a better defensive midfield display this season'

Ethan Ampadu

The Don't Go To Bed Just Yet panel were full of praise for Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu after another excellent display in Saturday's 4-0 win over fellow Championship high-fliers Ipswich Town.

The Wales international has started all of Leeds' league matches this season becoming an integral part of Daniel Farke's side.

Adam Pope said: "I thought Ethan Ampadu was really really impressive. I think that is as good as we've seen him. I haven't seen a better defensive midfield display in the Championship this season.

"He picked up every lose ball, he cut out every pass from the midfielders to the strikers. I thought he was incredible. For someone who is supposed to be tired as well."

Simon Rix added: "I noticed a few times he was doing captain things. There was a tackle over on the far side from me and he was applauding, encouraging.

"He was really bringing it with his game but also pushing everybody else to be good with him."

