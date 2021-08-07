Haven water line replacement and other projects continue

Aug. 7—SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — The borough council heard updates on the lead water line replacement and other ongoing projects during its Wednesday meeting.

Borough Administrator Scott Graver said letters regarding the water line project have been sent to borough residents who have lines that will be replaced on their properties.

About 45 properties will undergo work during the project. Graver said work will begin in September and should not last longer than a month.

The borough will also be replacing a transformer, which Graver said will be delivered in October or November.

Before then, he said, a new foundation will need to be put in to support the new 50-ton transformer.

Bids have been advertised and are scheduled to be awarded in September.

For the wastewater treatment plant upgrades, the council voted to pay invoices in the amounts of $125,278.20 for mechanical work and $44,055 for electrical work.

Graver said the wastewater treatment plant project has been moving slowly because of supplies on back order and may not be completed by April as originally planned.

"I don't anticipate the project being done because of delays in materials," he said.

In an update on the walking bridge to be built in the Island Park, Graver said that representatives from Entech Engineering Inc. will attend the Aug. 18 council meeting to discuss results of the elevation impact study.

Also at the meeting, two positions were filled: Darle Cresswell was appointed as assistant recreation director and Alexandra Hill as beautification committee member.

In upcoming events, the Island Park Festival will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21 and feature food and local bands.