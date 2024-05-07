“They haven’t been paid” Louisiana VooDoo head coach talks about AFL controversy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Controversy and uncertainty are the two words surrounding the current state of the Arena Football League (A.F.L.) and Louisiana VooDoo after fans were promised a season of arena football when the voodoo made its way to Lafayette.

Coming into the season, the VooDoo had a lot of anticipation from Acadiana fans being the first time in years professional football will be played in Lafayette. “When we came to Lafayette, KLFY is breaking it on the news that night. I mean, there was no way the team would never get that kind of media in Lake Charles because it just was being overlooked,” said Louisiana VooDoo Head Coach James Shiver.

Coach Shiver says the team is having issues with a lack of communication from the commission causing a lot of problems with players and coaches not being paid and uncertainty of the future. He says this is an issue happening across the league as some franchises are beginning to drop out of the A.F.L. “It was kind of crickets from the league office has been crickets off and on and basically the same problem everybody else is having all over the league,” Shiver said.

With no payment in weeks and not knowing the future of the league, Coach Shiver says they do not know how to move forward. “I have guys from all over the country that are now out of money trying to go home. You know, they haven’t been paid. We’re not housing them anymore because they know we’re all out of money. The coaches haven’t been payed in a few weeks, and now it’s just to the point where, you know, what direction are we going in?”

