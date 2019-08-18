'They haven’t figured out yet that long means nothing to us': Former world No1 Adam Scott says courses too easy for golf's best players

Adam Scott launched his criticism after the Medina course record was shattered - USA TODAY Sports

Former world No 1 Adam Scott has claimed courses have become far too easy for his sport’s best players.

The Australian golfer launched his criticism after the Medina course record was shattered in successive days at the BMW Championship. Scott’s comments were backed up his compatriot Brandt Snedeker, who said that course layouts have failed to keep up with the developments in driver technology.

“If a golf course is soft, we’re just going to tear it apart,” Scott said. “They just, they haven’t figured out yet that long means nothing to us. You can’t build it long enough. And I’m not challenging them to build a longer golf course. I’m challenging them to build smarter golf courses.”

“If you require us to shape tee shots to get it in play, we’re going to struggle. We just play straight. Everything straight. If you had to draw a driver to get it in the fairway, then we’re going to see different scores. But while there’s an option to go over trees and go over bunkers, it’s just relentless.”

Thomas and Jason Kokrak shared the first-round lead after equalling the Medinah course record of 65, which Tiger Woods and Mike Weir set at the 2006 PGA Championship. Hideki Matsuyama bettered that mark on Friday with a nine-under-par 63 only for Thomas to go two shots better again in the third round.

His low scoring represented the trend at Medinah, where only two players began the final round over par. Snedeker sandwiched a round of 71 with 66 and 67. “Now the drivers are made so easy to hit that there’s no penalty for swinging as hard as you want to at every driver, because it won’t go as far off-line,” Snedeker said. “There’s no penalty for really going all-out on one.”