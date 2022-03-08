Hauler driver for David Gilliland Racing's ARCA team killed in highway crash

Steven Stotts, a hauler driver for David Gilliland Racing's ARCA team, was killed in a crash on Tuesday morning. He was 54.

Stotts was driving the team's hauler as it headed to this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Stotts failed to maintain the speed of the hauler and ran into a trailer towed by a Honda Passport on Interstate 20, near Longview, Texas.

The impact from the crash sent the team hauler into the center median and it caught fire. Two passengers in the hauler, John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle, were treated and released from a local hospital according to the team.

Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle are in stable condition. Driver of the other vehicle involved is in stable condition. They were taking ARCA car to Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/0fRn9xmtGD — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 8, 2022

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Steven Stotts, co-driver for our No. 17 ARCA team transporter, that was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas," the team said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Steven's family and friends."

In a statement earlier Tuesday, DGR said that it was unsure if the team would be fielding a car for Taylor Gray as scheduled in Friday's race.

David Gilliland Racing is run by the former Cup Series driver and fields cars in the fourth-tier ARCA series and in NASCAR's Camping World Truck Series. DGR fields trucks for Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray in the Truck Series and its drivers have scored a combined three wins in ARCA and the Truck Series since it started competing at those levels in 2018.