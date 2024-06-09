Hauger-Thackery leads GB to half marathon team gold

GB's Lauren McNeil, Clara Evans, Abbie Donnelly and Calli Hauger-Thackery won team gold in the women's half marathon [Reuters]

Calli Hauger-Thackery won individual half-marathon bronze and led Great Britain to team gold on the third morning of the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Hauger-Thackery, 31, finished in one hour eight minutes 58 seconds, with Norway's Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal winning gold and Romania's Joan Chelimo Melly silver.

Abbie Donnelly, Clara Evans and Lauren McNeil all finished in the top 17 to help GB clinch team gold with a total time of 3:29:01.

There are seven more medal events to come later on Sunday, culminating in the women's 100m final at 21:53 BST - with GB's Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt aiming to qualify from their semi-finals from 20:13.

You can watch all the evening's action on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 19:00.