Hauger helps lead Concord to title

MISHAWAKA — During the 2023 high school baseball season, the Concord Minutemen won six games.

On Monday, many of those same players became champions.

Behind a Greg Maddux-like pitching performance from sophomore Joey Hauger, Concord beat Goshen 3-0, to win the Class 4A Penn Sectional championship. It's the program's first sectional title since 2014.

The Minutemen (19-10) will play Mishawaka (15-14) in one-game regional on Saturday. The site will be determined by the IHSAA.

"This feels amazing,'' Concord coach Greg Hughes said of the win. "I'm so proud of the time these kids have put in to get better over the past few years. And to be honest, it's still a pretty young team.''

One of those younger players is Hauger, who was masterful on Monday, keeping the RedHawks off-balanced with a mixture of tantalizing curves and pitches on the outside corner or down in the strike zone.

The southpaw allowed just four hits, while striking out two — those coming back-to-back in the second inning — while beating Goshen for the second time this season.

In 14 innings of work against the RedHawks, Hauger has allowed just seven hits and one run, while posting five strikeouts. He is now 6-0 on the year with an ERA of 0.62

"It's all about my defense backing me up,'' the soft-spoken Hauger said. "I'm not going to have a lot of strikeouts in a game, so I have to depend on my defense and they've been great all season for me.''

The Minutemen had just one error in the sectional, that coming with two outs in the fifth on Saturday.

For a guy that pitches to contact like Hauger, you couldn't ask for much more.

Meanwhile, Goshen coach J.J. DuBois was disappointed with the way his team attacked Hauger offensively.

"We had seen him earlier in the year, but we just didn't make the adjustments we needed to,'' DuBois said. "We tried moving up in the box or going to the right side more, but we just hit too many lazy flyballs or weak grounders.''

Concord got on the scoreboard in the first on a long double off the left field fence by Emanuel Rosa that scored Noah Norwood all the way from first. Norwood had drawn a two-out walk off Goshen starter Kyan Miller.

Another two-out hit gave the Minutemen a 2-0 advantage in the second.

Lukas Ulfig walked to lead off the inning, was sacrificed to second and then stole third. He scored on a line-drive single by sophomore Mark Herman to give Hauger some breathing room.

And just for good measure, Concord once again scored with two out in the fourth. Alex Kridler tripled into the left field gap to start the inning, then following a pair of strikeouts, a hustling infield hit by Troy Deaton gave the Minutemen the 3-0 lead.

Miller, who had beaten Elkhart in the sectional opener on Thursday, gave up six hits and struck out five for Goshen.

When Hughes was hired, he was Concord's fourth baseball coach in five years. His first year at the helm was cancelled do to Covid-19.

But since then, Hughes has slowly built the program back. This is the Minutemen's first winning season since 2013 and the 19 victories is the most for Concord since going 28-6 in 1993.

With a starting lineup featuring five sophomores (including Hauger) and three juniors, don't look for the Minutemen to go away anytime soon.

"I think going through what we did last season helps the team chemistry this year,'' Hauger said. "I'm just so proud of the work everyone has put in to make us the sectional champs.''

Goshen finishes the season 13-14 and dropped the sectional title game for the second straight year.

"I'm just so proud of these kids,'' DuBois said. "We came up short today and that's tough, but this senior class had done a great job of leading all season.''

------------

CONCORD 3, GOSHEN 0

Goshen;000;000;0;—;0;4;0

Concord;110;100;x;—;3;6;1

Kian Miller (L); Joey Hauger (W).

Concord: 2B: Emanuel Rosa. 3B: Alex Kridler.