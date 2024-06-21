Hatton's Eva Armstead runs for redemption

Jun. 21—HATTON — Last year, Hatton's Eva Armstead was disqualified from her first event at the 2A state track meet in Cullman. She jumped the gun of the 400-meter sprint and walked away from the meet empty-handed.

"I didn't want to do track at all. I absolutely despised it," Armstead said. "I was talking to my coach. I was like, 'I don't know if I want to do it' and she said, 'You need to go out there and show them that you're here for a reason.'"

After some convincing, Armstead put on the blue track uniform again and started to run. However, she said she didn't have the same desire to win. After the first two races of the season with little success, she said she came to a realization.

"By the Florence meet, something clicked when I didn't win and I said to myself, 'Never again,'" Armstead said, "From there, it was kind of like a switch flipped in my mind. I was like, 'OK, I'm here. If I don't do it this year, I've only got two years left, which isn't long. So I have to do it this year. It's all or nothing.'"

It was a turning point that led The Decatur Daily to name her the 2024 girls track and field Athlete of the Year.

So Armstead set out on a mission and won two events at the Florence Invitational in March. She then went on to collect 10 more gold medals in the four races before the state meet.

"Track is a mental sport. It's really not about the times. If you're in your head thinking that you can't do it, you're not going to do it," Armstead said. "In your mind, you have to be the baddest out there. If you don't think like that, you're going to get beat every single time. I learned that the hard way."

Despite all the success, she said last year's mistake still haunted her as she qualified for the state meet in Cullman last month.

"I just had to want it more than they did. I think that's what happened when I got up to the line of the 400 last year. I jumped the gun and got disqualified," she said. "So this year I knew I had to win it. There was this anger inside of me."

She used that anger to become a state champion, winning the 400-meter sprint and breaking the 2A girls' state record. By the end of the weekend, the sophomore claimed wins in the 400-meter sprint, 200-meter sprint and long jump to become Hatton's first track state champion.

"I really did surprise myself," She said. "I went in knowing that I had the best times, but I kept telling my coach that you never know what could happen. I was not doubting the other girls at all. They made it to state just like I did. They came out there wanting to win."

She said the whole experience has helped her gain confidence and made her realize the importance of her mental health in training.

"I used to be really shy. I didn't talk to anybody. But with me doing track, I have all these different people come up to me and they be like, 'Hey, I know you. You do track,'" Armstead said. "But I've been taught some life lessons. More than what I thought I'd be taught. I thought it was just a sport that you play but it can teach you a lot."

She attributes the lessons she's learned to former assistant coach Jacob Orr, whom she's known since she went to Hazelwood Elementary and then R.A. Hubbard before it closed.

"He was one of the teachers that came down and was like, 'Y'all need to come here.' He would not get off my back about it. He was like, 'You need to come to Hatton,'" Armstead said. "They were talking about moving me to a bigger school; Colbert County, Muscle Shoals was a big one that they wanted me to go to. But I was like, 'I think I want to go to Hatton.' it was because of him mainly."

Armstead said she understands track better after last season, and it has quickly become a passion that she plans to pursue in college.

"Especially after this year, I've made it my passion. I've considered not playing any other sports, (but) I still think that I'll partake in basketball," she said. "But any other time, I'm running. Besides school, that's the only thing that I enjoy doing."

Girls Athlete of the Year: Eva Armstead, Hatton, So.: Armstead won state championships in the Class 2A 200-meter dash (25.74), 400-meter dash (Class 2A state record 57.40) and long jump (17-04.75). She finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.54).

Best of the Rest

Amberly Bennett, Falkville, Jr.: Bennett finished second in the Class 2A discus throw (100-09).

Rose Betts, Brewer, So.: Betts finished second in both the Class 5A 1600-meter run (5:09.90) and the 3200-meter run (11:12.93).

Autumn Betts, Brewer, Sr.: Betts finished third in the Class 5A 3200-meter run (11:39.80).

Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County, So.: Coan won the Class 5A championship in the 1600-meter run (Class 5A record 5:05.20) and the 3200-meter championship (11:04.14).

Layla Hanvy, Decatur Heritage, Fr.: Hanvy tied for second in the Class 2A high jump (5-00.00).

Lynsley Hayes, Falkville, Sr.: Hayes won the Class 2A discus throw championship with a distance of 113-00 feet.

Te'Maira Hughes, Athens, So.: Hughes finished third in the Class 6A discuss throw (104-06).

Claire Hurt, Priceville, Jr.: Hurt finished second in the Class 4A high jump (5-00.00).

Bailey James, Clements, So.: James finished third in the Class 3A discus throw (104-00.50).

Kaylie Key, Athens Bible, 8th grade: Key finished second in the Class 1A 1600-meter run (5:42.06) and 3200-meter run (12:23.50) and third in the 800-meter run (2:40.53).

Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage, Jr.: McGhee won both the Class 2A high jump, setting a new Class 2A state record with a number of 5-03.00 feet, and triple jump (35-11.00). She finished second in the long jump (16-00.50).

Meredith Romans, Athens Bible, So.: Romans won the Class 1A shot put championship with a distance of 31-00.75 feet and finished second in the discus throw (108-10.50).

Malea Wiggins, Athens, Sr.: Wiggins finished second in the Class 6A shot put (38-03.25).

Taliyah Yarbrough, Clements, So.: Yarbrough tied for third in the Class 3A high jump (4-08.00).