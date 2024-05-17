Hatton stays alive, headed to day two of 2A softball tournament

May 17—OXFORD — The Hatton Hornets live to fight another day.

After dropping Game 1 of the 2A state softball tournament, the Hornets won two straight, finishing Thursday with a 3-2 win over Zion Chapel to advance to the second day of the tournament.

"We've been on a journey this year, but these girls have embraced every bit of it, and they're still fighting," Hatton head coach Victoria Burleson said. "I'm excited to see what they can do on day two."

After four scoreless innings, Hatton broke through with an RBI single from Morgan Lane in the fifth inning. The Hornets added two runs in the sixth on RBI hits from Marlie Hood and Adley Armstrong, then held on for the win.

Being one of the two seniors, Hood was glad her underclassmen teammates stepped up to help keep her senior season alive.

"Mo (Morgan Lane) came through with that big hit. Our teammates always come through, so it feels good knowing us seniors don't have to carry all the weight," Hood said. "We're ready to try and make another run at a championship."

Armstrong led the team with two hits and an RBI. Hood and Lane each had a hit and an RBI.

Hatton is the defending 2A state champions, but it's been a bumpy season. Most of last year's title team is gone and Burleson is in her first year as head coach.

Despite that, Hatton remains with another opportunity to make a run at a title.

"What a ride it's been, and no matter what happens, I'll be proud of them for what they've accomplished," Burleson said. "But we're still alive, and I never lose faith in my kids."

Hatton 4, Horseshoe Bend 1: Hatton scored four runs in the fifth inning to break open the game and keep its season alive Thursday.

Brianna Oliver, Arlie Armstrong and Marlie Hood all had RBI hits in the inning

Oliver finished with two hits and an RBI, while Anna Kate Potter had two hits, and Hood had a hit and two RBIs.

Oliver got the win in the circle, allowing two hits and a run with seven strikeouts.

Wicksburg 15, Hatton 0: In a rematch of last year's 2A state final, Wicksburg scored 10 runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.

Hatton was held to just one hit, which came from Hannah Berryman.

