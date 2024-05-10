Hatton punches ticket to state tournament

May 10—FLORENCE — The Hatton Hornets are off to the state tournament after a 10-0 win over Falkville in the losers bracket final of the 2A North Regional Tournament in Florence on Thursday.

After a loss to Sumiton Christian earlier in the day, the Hornets shut out the Blue Devils in five innings, with Hatton's Brianna Oliver delivering a no-hitter.

"I knew my team was behind me, and I knew they were going to do what they were going to do," Oliver said. "I trusted my coach and my teammates that we could get out of regionals."

This will be the third consecutive state tournament appearance and 12th in 14 years for Hatton.

"A state tournament appearance is tradition really," Oliver said. "Hatton's known for going to state, and we wanted to keep that tradition alive."

In the final game versus Falkville, the Hornets capitalized on error after error. By the second inning, Hatton was up 6-0 on four passed balls.

"I'm just so overwhelmed. I'm so proud of this team," head coach Victoria Burleson said. "We started rough, and I think some people were doubting us because there was so much change. These kids just bought in and I'm so thankful."

After an empty third, Hatton strung a double and single together that led to four runs scored on two more Falkville errors to go up 10-0 by the fourth. An empty fifth saw the final turn toward Hatton.

"My seniors collaborated as a whole and decided that they weren't going to be denied," Burleson said. "Brianna was amazing. She played incredible. I'm so proud of her."

For Hatton, Oliver led the mound with eight strikeouts and no hits allowed in five innings.

On the other side of the mound for Hatton, Adley Armstrong hit 2-for-3 to collect two RBIs. Morgan Lane went 2-for-2 to drive in two RBIs.

—

Lexington 7, Lindsay Lane 0: Lindsay Lane's season is over after a loss to Lexington in the first round of the 2A losers bracket.

Lindsay Lane's Alice Morrison had the only hit collected by the lions.

—

Danville 3, Lauderdale County 1: Danville's Aubrey Reed drove in two of the Hawks' three runs with a base hit in the third inning to push them to the second round of the 3A loser's bracket.

McKinley McCaghren pitched a gem, allowing one run, striking out eight and walking none.

—

Falkville 5, Red Bay 3: Falkville's Abbey Grace Tomlin pushed the Blue Devils into the next round of the 2A losers bracket as she hit 3-for-4 with a double to collect three RBIs.

Red Bay attempted a comeback in the final inning 3-2 but the Blue Devils outscored them 2-1.

Emily Pace hit a double to collect an RBI. Hope McClanahan was on the mound. She struck out seven, allowing three runs in six innings.

—

Sumiton Christian 8, Hatton 6: Hatton got out to an early 4-3 lead by the second inning of the 2A Winner's bracket final but Sumiton Christian scored five in the final three innings to secure their spot at state and send Hatton to the losers bracket.

Hatton's Ava Lovelady drove in two runs on a double. Bella Huff drove in a run with a base hit. Brianna Oliver claimed an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

—

Madison Academy 5, Danville 0: The Hawks' season is over after a shutout in the second round of the losers bracket. Madison Academy scored five in the last two innings while holding Danville to none.

Isabella Guest, Aubrey Reed, Ella Kate Tidwell and Adily Alberti had base-hits for Danville.

—

Falkville 1, Lexington 0: It took Falkville eight innings to score a run on Lexington to advance to the losers bracket final.

Falkville's Madison Veal had the only RBI on a base hit. Hope McClanahan hit 3-for-4.

Falkville's Kasey Foote struck was one hit shy of a no-hitter. She struck out eight and walked three.