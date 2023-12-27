Hatton-Northwood volleyball team's bus crash named Herald's 2023 news Story of the Year

Dec. 27—NORTHWOOD — The students of Hatton-Eielson and Northwood public schools are three months past the bus crash that injured 27 people involved with the schools' co-op volleyball team.

Even today, Shane Azure, Northwood superintendent, said there are lasting effects, although Northwood Principal Sarah Burger said things are getting better.

"Every week, things get easier for them," Burger said. "It's not a quick recovery for some people, you know?"

Fifteen weeks after the crash, things are returning to normal for both schools. The volleyball season is done, but some students play in other sports, like basketball, so there are still practices to attend, games to play. Semester finals are complete and students are on holiday break. But the events of that day likely will remain in their minds, impacting the way they live their day-to-day lives.

On the way to a volleyball game in Petersburg the afternoon of Sept. 14, the Hatton-Northwood team bus — with 25 students, a coach and a driver — collided with a pickup driven by Archie Gronvold on a rural stretch of Highway 32, approximately five miles south of Petersburg and 45 miles west of Grand Forks.

Gronvold died at the scene. Most of the bus passengers were taken to Altru Health System, where more than 100 staff members had organized to provide emergency care.

The significance of the crash and the support that followed for the team, as well as the players' recovery and return to their respective sports, has led the Grand Forks Herald's news staff to declare it the news Story of the Year for 2023.

The event generated at least 14 stories by Forum Communications Co., including eight by the Herald. In total, the stories gained more than 136,000 page views. It started with breaking news on the evening of Sept. 14, including multiple reports the evening of the crash — the first of which generated more than 41,500 page views.

The Herald typically chooses a story of the year, based on voting by the news staff. In recent years, they have included the

controversy revolving around the proposed Fufeng corn mill

(2022), an

ongoing drought in the northern Red River Valley

(2021) and the

death of Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte

(2020), the latter of which was determined the biggest non-COVID-related story that year.

While the staff selection of Story of the Year is a subjective choice, the Herald also annually announces its biggest news story of the year based solely on readership numbers. This year, that also is the Hatton-Northwood bus crash.

Coverage began late in the afternoon of Sept. 14 with

news of the crash itself

— aided by on-the-scene reporting from WDAY's Matt Henson — followed by a report outlining emergency workers' response and, later, a press conference with North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Ryan Panasuk.

A follow-up

included a conversation with Azure, who said counselors and crisis teams from across the region came to Hatton-Eielson and Northwood to speak to students and staff. The same day, the Herald published a

story about community reaction

, with comments from family, community members and school staff close to the team.

"Love your kids and hug them every day," Brian Twete, a father of one of the students involved in the crash, said at the time.

Support for the team followed after that in multiple ways, including a

tailgate supper

at one of Hatton-Northwood football's games to raise money to replace some of the items lost or damaged in the crash. Though there were spots of rain, people lined up for burgers and treats, slipping bills and checks into the donation box.

While the Hatton-Northwood volleyball team has been the focus of most of the stories, the other side of the crash is tragic. Archer "Archie" Lynn Gronvold, a resident of Barton, North Dakota, was 68 when he died in the crash. According to his obituary, Gronvold was born on March 3, 1955, in Rugby, and "was a man of the land from the very beginning." He spent some years working for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa EPA protecting land and water. He was passionate about the outdoors, his obituary said, and he had a love for horses and spending time in nature.

"Archie will forever live on in the fields he tended, the family he raised, the horses he loved and the hearts he touched," it said.

For the players, the first week following the crash was difficult, according to Amy Draxton, one of the players on the bus. Simply walking was difficult for many of the injured players.

Draxton experienced nausea and lightheadedness as she went from class to class. Wheelchairs and walkers were provided to the girls; teachers were lenient.

A room was set aside for students to take a break when needed. Those with lasting concussion symptoms sometimes have found it difficult to be among the bright lights of classrooms, Draxton said.

Still, Tony Evenstad, Northwood's activities director, said the girls wanted to get back into sports soon after the crash.

"I can't really say for them, but after those first few days you could tell they really wanted to get back into the swing of things," he said. "Getting back to volleyball practice and then getting back to normalcy is what you could tell they needed or wanted."

The team

unanimously decided to resume

its volleyball season, though games had to be rescheduled. Evenstad said other schools' activities directors were supportive and understanding of necessary changes.

Not all the students have been able to return to sports, due to lingering effects. Draxton's injuries made her unable to participate in the

Class B girls golf state tournament

, though her sister, Rachel, and teammate Alore Berke did.

Despite the injuries, the team found success, Evenstad noted — the team competed in the regional postseason tournament.

"Winning looked a lot different for them," he said. "Just being able to get back onto the court was kind of the main goal for them toward the end of the season."

The recovery process hasn't been limited to physical aspects. Draxton said that after the crash, the girls tried getting on a bus again. It began with them simply sitting in it; she said everyone sat where they'd been when the crash occurred. After sitting for a bit, the bus drove around the parking lot.

Then, they decided to take the bus on the road. Draxton held hands with Alora Berke, who had been showing her photos of a skirt to wear to homecoming at the time of the crash.

As the bus sped up, Draxton was reminded of the accident.

"I looked around me and I could see the swamp and I could see blood," she said. "I was just really scared, so I closed my eyes and I pulled my sweatshirt up and I'm holding Alora's hand and we're sitting there praying."

And there were tears. Draxton said she wants to hug everyone a little tighter after the crash.

But now, Draxton is ready for the new year. She hopes to move on.

"We don't really like talking about it a lot," she said. "I mean, we do, but it does bring a lot of attention and we don't really like all the attention sometimes."

Azure, who has a daughter who was on the bus at the time of the crash, said many of those students are ready to put it behind them. Many would rather not talk about it.

He said once the school receives a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol (the investigation continues) it will bring closure to the school and community. He said he and Burger are looking forward to a more uneventful spring.

"It would be fine if it was a boring semester," Burger said.