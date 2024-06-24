Hatton lands maiden LIV Golf title in Nashville

Hatton has played for Europe in three Ryder Cups [Getty Images]

LIV Golf Nashville final round

-19 T Hatton (Eng); -13 S Horsfield (Eng); -12 DeChambeau (US), Rahm (Spa), Niemann (Chi), Westwood (Eng).

Selected others: -10 P Casey (Eng), R Bland (Eng), C Smith (Aus); -9 L Oosthuizen (SA).

England's Tyrrell Hatton cruised to his first LIV Golf title thanks to a six-under-par final round in Nashville.

The 32-year-old birdied three of his last five holes to finish on 19 under after 54 holes and beat compatriot Sam Horsfield by six strokes.

It was his first title since the Abu Dhabi Championship in January 2021 and earned him $4m (£3.2m) in prize money.

Newly crowned US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Spain's Jon Rahm, Englishman Lee Westwood and Joaquin Niemann of Chile shared third place on 12 under.

Hatton took the lead in Saturday’s second round with a strong performance on the back nine and built on that on Sunday with eight birdies and two bogeys.

"It was nice to play the last few holes and it not be super tight," he said.

"I guess having not won for three-and-a-half years, you wonder if you'd be able to do it again in some way. So I was happy I proved that to myself."

In the team competition, Hatton and Rahm led Legion XIII to victory on 40 under, defeating Crushers by five strokes, although DeChambeau's team remain top of the overall standings.

Hatton joined Rahm's team last winter when both switched allegiances from the US-based PGA Tour to Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf.

"Very proud of everybody, and of course, Tyrrell," said the Spaniard.

"What a week to get his first win in a few years and win by six in an absolutely dominant performance the way he did. It's absolutely incredible, so I couldn't be happier for him."