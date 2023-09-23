Hattiesburg 4-star Kevin Oatis is one of Mississippi's top recruits. He's a chef, too

HATTIESBURG – Kevin Oatis knows football isn’t forever.

That’s why he’s taken up a second passion: cooking. Especially barbecue.

“I’m really into 'Master Chef,'” Oatis said.

But by the way Hattiesburg’s defensive lineman is playing, he’s at least in line to be playing football at the next level.

The class of 2025 four-star prospect is one of the top recruits in Mississippi. His skill set was on full display Friday night in Hattiesburg’s (3-2) dominant 42-14 win over Sumrall (3-2).

WEEK 5 SCORES: Mississippi high school football scores for 2023 MHSAA Week 5

Oatis’ stats don’t jump off the page – 1.5 tackles and one tackle for loss – but he was disruptive all night against a Sumrall offense that threw four interceptions and didn’t score its first points until the fourth quarter.

In fact, two of Oatis’ most impressive plays led to a turnover.

The first came when Oatis, who's listed at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, bulldozed Sumrall’s left tackle and wrapped up the running back for a loss of five yards. A couple plays later, the Hattiesburg defense grabbed an interception.

Then in the second quarter, Oatis broke free from a blocker and forced Sumrall’s quarterback to roll out and get rid of the football. The pass went directly to a Hattiesburg defensive lineman, who nearly returned it for a pick-six. Hattiesburg scored on the next play with a razzle-dazzle double pass.

“He’s a great young man,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “The more you’re around him, his attitude, his energy is just infectious. He’s a great person and a really good football player as well, so we’re glad he plays for us.”

Next summer, Oatis will have a tough decision to make. That’s when he plans to choose where he’ll play college football. He plans to narrow his choices at the end of this season.

247Sports ranks Oatis as the No. 5 prospect in the state, the 15th-best defensive linemen in the country and the No. 170 player in his class. He holds offers from numerous Power Five schools, but gave a list after the game of seven that stand out to him at the moment: Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan and Texas. Southern Miss offered him in June.

He said he’s looking for a match that can fit his needs off the field as well as on the field.

“One day you can be here, one day you can’t, so my thought is a school that I feel at home,” Oatis said.

Home, right now, is the gridiron. But once his time playing football is over, don’t be surprised to see him in chef’s uniform.

Not just a athlete a chef to🫡 #d1chef pic.twitter.com/bzSscmqivE — Kevin Oatis Jr. (@protecthebrand) August 22, 2023

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Hattiesburg 4-star Kevin Oatis gives recruiting update, front-runners