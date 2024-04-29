Is the Hatters fate sealed with their run-in?

[Getty Images]

Luton Town's hopes of Premier League survival were dented by Saturday's defeat to Wolves.

Rob Edwards' side have three games remaining against Everton, West Ham and Fulham and are one point behind Nottingham Forest in 17th.

However, looking at the run-in on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast, former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly believes the fixtures favour Forest more.

"Luton have given an unbelievable go at it and have exceeded what everyone expected from them," said Kelly. "But with their run-in, I think Forest will see it through and cling on."

Nuno Espirito Santo's side face already relegated Sheffield United and Chelsea, before an end-of-season trip to Burnley which could seal the fate of either side.

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards added: "I agree with Stephen and I can not see Luton picking up the wins that they need. But, you just never know!"

