Former Premier League winger Andros Townsend says Luton are "still alive and kicking" in the relegation battle, and believes the team would have been delighted to be in this position with two games remaining if offered the scenario at the start of the season.

However, Townsend admitted there is "massive amounts of frustration" over certain results in 2024 that could have helped the Hatters earn crucial points.

