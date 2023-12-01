Hatten, McCoy lead new era of UI football

Dec. 1—Sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy and senior receiver Hayden Hatten have pioneered a new era of Idaho football.

On Nov. 20, 2021, the Vandals were leaving Holt Arena in Pocatello following a 14-0 victory over Idaho State, and much like the last two decades, they finished below .500, at 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky play.

Hatten was on the sidelines in that one, nursing a shoulder injury, and McCoy was next to him. The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native was a redshirt in '21, and in his first taste of game action, he finished 7-of-14 passing for 82 yards and two interceptions in a 71-21 loss to Eastern Washington.

Prior to his shoulder injury, Hatten was a steady presence in Idaho's offense, eclipsing 93 yards receiving in back-to-back weeks to start the '21 season.

The future iconic duo returned to square one after leaving Pocatello.

The longest-tenured coach in Idaho football history, Paul Petrino, was let go at the conclusion of the season.

This opened the door for first-time head coach and former South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck to fill the vacancy.

Who would've thought?

Since the conclusion of the '21 season, McCoy and Hatten have collected a laundry list of accolades and are now finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which is given out annually to the best offensive player in the FCS.

"You just have to continue to have belief in yourself," Hatten said. "I'm a very prideful guy. I believe in myself, and I believe in my abilities. It didn't matter what position I was playing. I was lucky to play college football, and the success that I've had here is truly something I couldn't have predicted myself, and I'm just fortunate."

Hatten has continued to etch his name in Idaho's history books this season, becoming the team's career touchdown reception leader during a 23-21 loss to Montana on Oct. 14.

The Phoenix native has now logged 33 TDs and is third all-time in career yards (3,203) and receptions (226).

Off the field, Hatten has compiled a massive amount of achievements, including being the Big Sky's preseason offensive MVP while earning first-team honors this year.

Last season, he was named the ADA's FCS wide receiver of the year while also being a consensus All-American. But out of all of the recognition he's garnered, it's been the acknowledgement of his teammates that has meant the most to him.

"The best accomplishments I've had are being voted team captain this year," Hatten said. "Because it was voted on by my peers who see me every year, and last year I got the John Fresz MVP award for the team, which again is voted upon by the dudes on the team. So I think it carries a little more weight with me. Outside media polls are cool, and you want that appreciation, and it's an honor, but there's nothing like the dudes who you play with and see every day recognizing you're a grinder. That's the best feeling."

McCoy, like Hatten, is no stranger to receiving recognition,etching his name into Idaho's history books, or being a team captain.

The Lawndale High School graduate led Idaho to its first FCS (formally Division I-AA) playoff appearance since 1995 last season.

During the Vandals' storybook run, McCoy completed 68.4% of his passes, which broke a single-season record, and threw for 27 TD passes, tied for fifth all-time in program history.

McCoy's spectacular season got him the Jerry Rice Award, which is given out annually to the most outstanding freshman in the FCS.

The 185-pound quarterback has continued his success, earning first-team all-conference honors while also being voted team captain.

With McCoy's steady rise to the top, it's easy to forget how hard he had to fight to earn this success.

McCoy began last year's spring camp as the fourth QB on Idaho's depth chart, sitting behind the likes of CJ Jordan and South Dakota State transfer J'Bore Gibbs.

It didn't take long for McCoy to separate himself.

"There was a point during OTAs where he was just slinging it," Hatten said. "We were like, 'Jesus, he's good.' ... We all kind of looked at each other and said, I wonder if this coaching staff is going to have the nuts to play Gevani over these guys that are supposedly really good recruits, and they did."

Ever since McCoy earned the starting QB job, one thing he's never lacked is confidence, which he attributes to his faith.

"I just have a very strong faith that God has a set plan for me," McCoy said. "So for me, the whole time, I kept faith in God and his plan for me."

McCoy's faith and Catholic background have made his journey more about the process as opposed to the destination or accomplishments picked up along the way.

"To be honest, I feel like it still hasn't sunk in yet," McCoy said. "I guess all I can say is I just thank God, and I'm so thankful for everything. It's an awesome feeling."

