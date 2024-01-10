Hats off Harbaugh and Michigan men and women everywhere. Wolverines leave no doubt!

Excuse me while I wipe the eggnog off my face. Michigan did to Washington what nobody had been able to do all year. The Wolverines completely dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, leading to a 34-13 victory in Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game.

The real story wasn’t Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (two interceptions) or the flawless play of the Michigan offense. It was the pressure the Wolverines defensive line put on Penix Jr. and the holes the Michigan offensive line opened up that were so large, a dump truck could have been driven through them without being touched. Michigan finished with more yards rushing (303) than Washington’s total yardage (301) for the game. Penix Jr. finished a pedestrian 27 of 51 for 255 yards, missed wide open receivers and forced several throws. The Michigan defense literally did not miss an open field tackle all night. What looked to be another blowout in the first quarter by Michigan (223 yards in the first quarter and a 17-3 lead with two Donovan Edwards touchdowns) became a tight game into the fourth quarter (20-13 Michigan leading). But the Wolverines imposed their will in the trenches to secure the victory.

More: Hey, college football, fix your bowl problems! And here are Ken Schreiber's year-end awards

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant reaches out to sack Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game.

That has always been the Achilles' heel of the soon to be history Pac-12 Conference — that the league never had the girth in its interior lines to compete with the “big” (no pun intended) schools in the SEC and the Big Ten. It proved true again. Whenever Michigan needed a stop on defense, especially in the second half, it just seemed like Washington never had an answer. Penalties hurt the Huskies as well but the pressure on Penix Jr. all night proved to be too much. That “great” Washington offensive line, which had allowed just 11 sacks in 14 games, was rendered irrelevant. Twenty rushing attempts for 46 yards or 2.3 yards per carry says it all. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 10 of 19 for 160 yards, hardly overwhelming numbers. But the difference was he made big plays with his arm and his feet at timely moments, while not turning the ball over. The Wolverines were content to leave it to their defense and their offensive line.

The game was put out of reach when Blake Corum ran 12 yards into the end zone, giving Michigan an insurmountable 27-13 lead with 7:09 left.

In what has to be described as an implausible season, Michigan is now college football's champions — a first since 1997. Think about it. Their coach, Jim Harbaugh, is arguably the most polarizing figure in college football. He was suspended for the first three games and then the last three games of the regular season — for two entirely different violations! That’s never happened. Michigan has been told by the NCAA that it is now being investigated for violations that could put it on probation or even have it forfeit victories. Even at his own press conference after the game, Harbaugh was asked about the violations and again denied them, knowing full well that he had accepted the punishment dictated by his own university and the Big Ten Conference.

More: Networks hold too much power over college football, and it's ruining what was a great game

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the CFP championship trophy after beating the Washington Huskies in the 2024 national title game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

That cannot be the message here, as it was not the message almost two decades ago when USC coach Pete Carroll was winning championships but the Trojans were later put on probation, lost scholarships and the program has not returned to the national stage since. While Carroll left for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, there are indications Harbaugh has coached his last game at his alma mater and could also leave for the NFL. Let's hope the Wolverines do not follow the same fate as the Trojans. They are all the way back and no matter what obstacles or challenges you put in front of them this year, this team was up to the task. That should be the narrative. Undefeated (15-0). National champions. Forget about the transgressions; this was arguably the greatest display of focus and accomplishment since the Oakland A’s won three championships (1972-74) around the most divisive clubhouse in the history of sports.

It says here that Jim Harbaugh goes out a winner because the college game simply is not for him. He joked that he can now sit at the "big" table with his brother John, who won a Super Bowl and his father who won a national championship at Western Kentucky. He did it on his terms, his way and now can go off into the sunset with a statue on Michigan’s campus right next to Bo Schembechler. This team will be remembered forever not just for its talent and championship pedigree, but also for its resiliency and character. In fairness, the Wolverines were underestimated here all year and perhaps played their most complete game against the Huskies. "Michigan Nation" is on top of the world. These two teams will play again next season for much lesser stakes on Oct. 5 when Washington becomes a member of the Big Ten.

Congratulations to all the Michigan men and women everywhere!

followtheschreib61@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Michigan Wolverines leave no doubt as college football's best team