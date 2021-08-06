Hateful Eight: AMP, FLOW, TEL, ALICE, DCR, TFUEL, SHIB, DOGE — Biggest Losers July 30 – August 6

BeInCrypto –

The past seven days have been mostly bullish for the cryptocurrency industry. Only two tokens have decreased in double digits. The eight tokens that decreased the most last week were:

Amp (AMP) : -16.78% Flow (FLOW): -13.64% Telcoin (TEL): -6.78% MyNeighborAlice (ALICE): -4.17% Decred (DCR): -3.13% Theta Fuel (TFUEL): -2.68% Shiba INU (SHIB): -1.94% Dogecoin (DOGE): -1.50%

AMP

AMP has been moving downwards since July 26, when it had reached a high of $0.092. The high was made just above the 0.618 Fib retracement resistance level at $0.09. It left a long upper wick in place (red icon).

So far, it has fallen by 36% and is approaching the $0.052 horizontal support area.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto