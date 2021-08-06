Hateful Eight: AMP, FLOW, TEL, ALICE, DCR, TFUEL, SHIB, DOGE — Biggest Losers July 30 – August 6

Valdrin Tahiri
·1 min read

The past seven days have been mostly bullish for the cryptocurrency industry. Only two tokens have decreased in double digits. The eight tokens that decreased the most last week were:

  1. Amp (AMP) : -16.78%

  2. Flow (FLOW): -13.64%

  3. Telcoin (TEL): -6.78%

  4. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE): -4.17%

  5. Decred (DCR): -3.13%

  6. Theta Fuel (TFUEL): -2.68%

  7. Shiba INU (SHIB): -1.94%

  8. Dogecoin (DOGE): -1.50%

AMP

AMP has been moving downwards since July 26, when it had reached a high of $0.092. The high was made just above the 0.618 Fib retracement resistance level at $0.09. It left a long upper wick in place (red icon).

So far, it has fallen by 36% and is approaching the $0.052 horizontal support area.

