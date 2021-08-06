Hateful Eight: AMP, FLOW, TEL, ALICE, DCR, TFUEL, SHIB, DOGE — Biggest Losers July 30 – August 6
The past seven days have been mostly bullish for the cryptocurrency industry. Only two tokens have decreased in double digits. The eight tokens that decreased the most last week were:
Amp (AMP) : -16.78%
Flow (FLOW): -13.64%
Telcoin (TEL): -6.78%
MyNeighborAlice (ALICE): -4.17%
Decred (DCR): -3.13%
Theta Fuel (TFUEL): -2.68%
Shiba INU (SHIB): -1.94%
Dogecoin (DOGE): -1.50%
AMP
AMP has been moving downwards since July 26, when it had reached a high of $0.092. The high was made just above the 0.618 Fib retracement resistance level at $0.09. It left a long upper wick in place (red icon).
So far, it has fallen by 36% and is approaching the $0.052 horizontal support area.
