I hate holidays and I cried before my last one

Ellen Himelfarb with her partner on holiday in Italy, trying to enjoy herself - Ellen Himelfarb

The last time I cried was at 6pm on 8 February. I’d just loaded the washing machine between collecting our cat from the vet and starting dinner. My laptop was still open with the unfinished emails I should’ve sent earlier – except that’s when I was packing for our 10-day ski trip. Forget that we were about to drive 18 hours to a holiday let in the Hautes-Alpes. Forget that my ski skills are humiliatingly outpaced by my teenage children. I should have been delirious with anticipation.

That’s the thing, though. I can’t forget. Not the bum-aching journey, the obligatory early-morning alarm for ‘leisure activities’, being totally dependent on the weather for said leisure, running out of socks, constipation… It makes me feel delirious with dread.

Because I confess: I don’t really enjoy the periods of enforced enjoyment and unmoored existence that many call ‘holidays’. “I’d be far happier staying at home,” I wept to my husband. I’d get a proper break that way.

To be clear, I’d like nothing more than seven days on a pool lounger in 25C sunshine with a sea view. I’m imagining an attentive barkeeper and some lovely people to dine with but mostly ignore. This is not the sort of holiday I have ever had.

Ellen Himelfarb skiing with her family last month in the Hautes Alpes

My dislike of holidays doesn’t stem from a lack of money or the fact that I have a family – a lovely family who are excellent company most of the time. But holidays are too much time.

Travelling with anyone requires compromise and patience, two qualities we push to the limits throughout the rest of the year, because we all move at very different paces. Programming around my husband’s daily 10-mile runs and my daughters’ late lie-ins, his hourly hydration pit stops and their mandatory TV breaks requires Christopher Nolan levels of time-space navigation. It reminds me I need a holiday from compromising.

Perhaps I derive too much joy from structure and forward-planning, resulting in despair when I’m inevitably forced to rejig my brain-spreadsheet. On those rare days when we’re hitting every mark like four balls in a Rube Goldberg machine, I can’t help obsessing over the next twist. Will we make it back to the hotel in time to shower before dinner? It’s hard to live in the moment.

And, oh, the tested nerves when wills collide. I’ve braved enough holidays to expect at least one lunch-sabotaging fight. This will occur without warning, beneath the Louvre’s Winged Victory of Samothrace or in Bologna, where I once stomped off alone through the echoing Portico del Pavaglione.

Ellen with one of her daughters in a café in Bologna

I sound hopeless at relaxing. Au contraire. I relish my alone time. I’m great at chilling. I merely enjoy chilling in the allotted window. That includes going to sleep at a decent hour. Ten hours in bed is, to me, the holy grail, because life is exhausting and holidays are even more exhausting.

I remind my husband of this every time he suggests a third nightcap or a starlit walk on the beach to discuss the repercussions of Franco’s dictatorship on the Basque economy. Most times he’ll skulk off disappointed. At home, I can take myself off to bed without controversy.

However unpopular my stance may be, I am no endangered breed. The Hilton hotel group knows it. A study it conducted last year with OnePoll revealed nearly half of Britons need two or more days to unwind on holiday, owing to work stresses and pet separation anxiety. Possibly for these reasons, 50 per cent of working adults routinely neglect to take their full annual leave, according to a recent survey commissioned by British Airways and YouGov. The Dutch psychologist Ad Vingerhoets even observed ‘leisure sickness’ among adults who struggled to transition from work to relaxation.

True, it’s written in the stars that I will receive at least one ominous work email during holidays, as a reminder that someone, somewhere is unhappy with me. However, I enjoy my job. I thrive on normality. I don’t hate Mondays. On a Monday, I can take care of that ominous email. And then, later, I can relax – in bed watching Netflix, or putting the world to rights over a third nightcap, if I so wish.

Does this make me selfish? Perhaps. And yet, I did go on that ski trip. I shared the driving and DJed the car stereo, followed my kids down steep mountain runs and nested in our temporary flat. On our last day, I packed the car with snacks and endured the 18-hour drive all over again.

And when we got home, I felt as if I’d never been away.

Recommended

I'm sick of these pointless, routine-destroying bank holidays

Read more