Hatchets split at Miles Invite

May 13—The Tom Miles Invitational is a great opportunity to showcase baseball in Washington and WHS had perfect conditions to do it on Saturday at the Complex.

Unfortunately, the weather was the best part of the morning. The Hatchets and Shakamak combined for nine hit batsman, eight walks and six errors in a 15-7 Lakers win, a game that took over three hours. However, WHS did come back with a win in the consolation match-up in its second game over Sullivan to split the day.

Hatchet starting pitcher Alton Ostby was a little shaky to start the game as the first two Lakers reached, but by the end of the inning, settled down with two strikeouts to keep Shakamak off the board.

WHS nearly manufactured a run in the bottom half of the inning, as Ole Kroeger walked, stole second and got to third on a pass ball. Unfortunately, Kroeger was thrown out on a pass ball at the plate to end the inning.

Shakamak did add a run in the top of the second, Washington's John Chapman responded with a single and ended up scoring on a Shakamak error to tie it at 1-1. Jarit Williams also singled with Harrison Merold to make it 2-1, followed by a single from Rylan Memering to drive in the third run. Shakamak's second error of the inning led to a run and a 4-1 lead.

The Lakers added a run on two walks and a hit batsman with a fielders choice scored a second run. Shakamak loaded the bases and a single from Jaden Johnson brought the Lakers within one. The Hatchets brought in Brody Clark to replace Ostby and Shakamak used a double to go up 5-4. A pair of hit batsman led to a 7-4 and then an 8-4 lead as the scored six runs on just two hits as 11 came to the plate.

The Hatchets brought in Carter Crosby, Williams and Memering and a pair of hit batsman led to WHS cutting it to 8-5 as the Lakers brought in Ian Samm. samm walked Clark and WHS added another run. Trey James scored a run on a strikeout that led to and over throw and WHS went into the fifth down just 8-7.

Shakamak loaded the bases in the fifth and a Linden Jenkins triple brought three runs home to make it 11-7. Jenkins then scored on a wild pitch and Shakamak was back up by five.

Late in the game, Williams made a nice catch in center that saved several runs, but was hit deep enough to score a runner from third and make it 13-7.

Chapman came in to relive Clark in the top of the seventh and an error and three singles led to two more runs and a 15-7 lead that would hold for the Shakamak win.

Washington 7, Sullivan 0

The second WHS game featured a 7-0 shoutout from Mattox Hinkle who gave up just three hits and earned the complete-game victory that moved WHS to 11-14 and avenged a 2-0 loss from earlier in the season. Hinkle also struck out seven in the game.

WHS had seven hits, scoring three runs in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. Clark and Merold had two hits each, while Clark also drove in a pair of runs. Hits also came from Ben Merold, James and Chapman, with Ben Merold getting the only extra-base hit.

WHS travels to Gibson Southern for a PAC game on Tuesday.