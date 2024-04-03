Hatchets split in a double match

Apr. 2—MONTGOMERY — The Washington Hatchet golf team played a double match on Monday in Country Oaks in Montgomery.

Half of the WHS team played Washington Catholic, while the other half played Shakamak under warm, but slightly wet conditions at the Oaks.

In the WC match, WHS won 157-242. Patrick McCarthy was the day's overall medalist with a 35, while Aiden Boyd added a 43, Tristan Zollars shot 40, Chris Meredith shot 38 and Alex Hill added a 46. Ethan Armstrong of WC was low WC player with a 44.

WHS lost the Shakamak match, 160-181. WHS got a 40 from Michael McCarthy, a 43 from Bensen Smith, a 48 from Landon Miller, a 50 from Kam Ward and a 52 from Eli Parsons.

The Hatchets play Wednesday against Lincoln and in the Vincennes Invite on Saturday.