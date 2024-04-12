Hatchets run at Hollow

Apr. 12—Both the Washington track teams posted wins in a three-way meet at Hatchet Hollow on Thursday. The Lady Hatchets track and field team was finally able to compete after a couple of canceled meets due to weather. They have been anxiously waiting to compete and it seemed to be worth the wait as the Lady Hatchets finished first in a tri-meet at the home facility with North Daviess and Loogootee.

The Lady Hatchets posted 125 points followed by North Daviess with 29 points and Loogootee one. Although at first it seemed the competition would take place in rainy weather, the skies seemed to clear right after the national anthem was sung by junior, Trinidy Dyer and the Lady Hatchets never looked back.

"There were numerous places obtained and several received not only season best but even career bests which is great to see here at the beginning of the season. Our athletes are working hard to find what events are going to be the best fit individually and for our team, which will continue to be a process. The Lady Hatchets placed in all 16 events," said coach Kristin McGuire.

Sophomore Ayla Owens had a standout night as she placed first in all events entered. Owens crossed the line first in the 1600m run in 6:23. She was part of two relay teams that snatched first places with the 4x8 and 4x4 teams. She was able to clear 8'6 which landed her an overall finish in pole vault.

Junior Jasara Turner achieved first place finishes in long jump 15'3", 100m dash in 13.8 and as part of the 4x1 relay team with Bree Browning, Lexi Nalin and Kapri Granger where they recorded their fastest time of the season. Another junior, Granger, was able to finish the night with three first place finishes. Granger finished with a new career best in 100m hurdles in 17.04 along with a first in 300m hurdles in 56.2 and as anchor for the 4x1 team. She also had a second place finish in pole vault clearing 8-0".

Nalin, a sophomore, is starting her season strong by grabbing a first place finish in 200m dash :29.4, second place in 100m dash in :14.0, along with being part of the first place finishes with both the 4x1 and 4x4 relays. Nalin led all splits in the 4x4 by finishing in 1:06.

Senior Molly Jones continues to stand out as she finished 1st in several events including high jump, 400m dash in 1:05, and as part of the 4x4 relay team. She also competed for just the second time in her career in the 100m hurdles and sealed a second place finish in :18.37. Another senior, Browning, finished first in discus throwing 79-1" and 2nd in shot put with a throw of 22-3". Browning was also part of the winning 4x1 team finish. Other seniors that placed were Cassie Dillon as part of the 4x8 first place finish. Dillon also finished 300m hurdles in 58.4 and improved in long jump that landed her a third place finish. Senior Adda Conder gained distance in long jump that put her in second place. Conder also finished third in both the 100m and 300m hurdle races. Alejandra Gomez, senior, finished third in the 800m run and fourth in the mile.

Alleigh Baxter, sophomore, threw 26-2.25" in shotput that took first. Baxter also finished third in discus throwing a season best of 76-3.5". Sophomore Paige Dills also had a successful meet finishing as part of the 4x8 team and also finishing first in the 3200m run. Ally Decker also assisted the first place finish with the 4x8 team along with pulling a couple other places out. Decker finished first in the 800m run in 2:52 and second place finish in the mile in 6:40.

A couple of juniors entered the scoring column for the Hatchets with Leyla Gutierrez and Haley Wade. Gutierrez finished fourth in the 800m run while Wade finished second with a PR in the 3200m run.

"Genesis Gomez is a freshman to keep your eye on. She was part of the first place 4x4 team but she also had a second place finish in the 200m dash in :29.5 and a new PR and second place finish in the 400m dash," added McGuire.

Nathlaie Rincon, freshman, finished in third place in the 400m dash while freshman Keyla Gutierrez had two fourth place finishes in both shotput and discus.

The Lady Hatchets will travel to North Posey on April 16.

Boys Meet

WHS downed North Daviess and Loogootee on the boys' side of the meet as well. WHS posted 63 points, ND with 59 and Loogootee with 15 points.

For the Hatchets, in the 100, Cameron Cook first with and :11.6 and Dominic Mattingly was third with :11.9. in the 1600, Brody Wilson won with 5:25. in the 4x1 Relay Washington was first with :46.9 with Cook, Mattingly, Chris St. Cois and Eli Rayman.

Zion Conder was third with 1:16.4 in the 400, Tony Hernandez took second with a 2:19.7 in the 800, while Cook added a win with :23.9 in the 200 and Eli Rayman was second with a :24.3. Washington was first in the 4x4 with 3:50, run by Rayman, Wilson, Mattingly and Tony Hernandez.

WHS also got wins from Mattingly in the long jump with a jump of 17-7" and high jump from Trey Tucker with a jump of 5-6". In Shot Put, Cook was second with a throw of 34-6" and Joshua Welch was fourth with a throw of 31-7"

In discus, Jack Gilley placed third with 78'10" and Welch placed fourth with 76-3", while Nick Wright placed second in the 3200 with a 11:23 and Conder placed third with 15:08. WHS also got a win in the 3200 Relay with a 9:10 from Rayman, Wilson, Hernandez and Wright.

"Even though the conditions were rough at first, many of the boys had some great performances. I'm really proud of their effort and focus in this meet. The two seniors, Cameron and Eli, had some great times and a couple of freshman, Nick Wright and Zion Conder, were able to put some points on the board for us. It was great to finally compete and see what we could do. I love seeing the kids light up after a good performance. If you put in the time and hard work, it will pay off," said WHS coach Tim Baxter.