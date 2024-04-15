Hatchets host talented invite

Apr. 15—MONTGOMERY — The Washington Hatchets golf team hosted the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks on Saturday and got a first look at a lot of potential sectional and regional opponents. The course was set up under regional conditions at 6,800 yards but may even have played longer due to recent wet conditions.

The event was won by traditionally-strong Evansville North with a 307, followed by Jasper's 310 and a close 311 from Bloomington South. Castle and Floyd Central also played well, shooting under 320. Vincennes Lincoln may have moved into the sectional favorite spot with a seventh-place finish. Four players tied for medalist with a 73, but it was won by Jasper's Caleb Schnarr in a playoff.

"Our pairing featured three of the top 10 teams in the state so there were some nerves to overcome. If our expectations are to make it to regional, then we need to get used to playing with the likes of Jasper, Bloomington South, and Evansville North. That type of experience goes a long way with a younger team such as ours who might not have the tournament experience like those programs do. I told the guys that we would not play a tougher golf course than what we played today all season — with the lack of roll and wet/windy conditions some estimated the course played to the length of 7,300 yards. So I'm extremely proud for the fight the team showed, and hope each of the golfers don't view this as a defeat, but chalk it up to experience moving forward," said WHS coach Trey Miller.

WHS's top squad was not far behind Lincoln with a 347, as senior Michael McCarthy and Bensen Smith posted a pair of 83s. Patrick McCarthy turned in an 89, Aiden Boyd 92, and Chris Meredith posted a 95.

The Hatchet Black squad made up of Kamerin Ward (97), Tristen Zollars (92), Landon Miller (92), Alex Hill (111), and Elijah Parsons (111), posted a 381, which was good enough for 16th out of the 20 teams who participated.

Barr-Reeve had a solid round at 374, with Lincoln Wagler shooting 88, Isaac Knepp shot 93, Cam Knepp added a 95, Levi Traylor shot 98 and Pierce Madison added a 102.

Washington Catholic did not have a team score, but Ethan Armstrong of WC led with a 102.

"First, I want to thank the Country Oak's ground crew for making this event possible with doing everything they could to prepare the course — as Friday proved to be an extremely long day to catch up from the entire week," said Miller, who is also the Country Oaks Golf professional.

"We take a tremendous amount of pride hosting these high school tournaments and want to provide all the golfers and spectators with the best possible experience — a lot of folks don't realize the prep time that goes into hosting an event."