Hatchets hold on for win

May 3—The Washington Hatchets baseball team got two games in one against North Knox on Friday. They had a 7-0 blow out early and 7-6 tight contest later that saw both teams battle, before the final 10-6 Hatchet victory.

"This was like what Posey did to us last night, they let us back in. We got an ugly win tonight and I'll take it, but you aren't going to win the Jasper Sectional by not taking care of business. Yes, we go a big hit from Alton Ostby late that got us a little cushion and that needs to be noted, but if you are up 7-0 you need to get things done. We allowed only four hits, but had 10 walks and we had several errors that just can't happen," said WHS coach Steve Reed.

Hatchet John Chapman was in full control during the first, getting three strikeouts and was helped in the bottom of the inning by the North Knox defense.

WHS's Brody Clark and Ole Kroeger reached and then a single from Rylan Memering scored Cooper Wright (running for Clark). However, three miscues led to Kroeger and Memering also scoring on the same play and a 3-0 Washington lead. Clark had a big hit in the second, adding a single that scored Harrison Merold. Then with two on, Kroeger hit a fly to center that was dropped and two more runs scored making it 6-0. WHS picked up its seventh run on an overthrown stolen base throw that allowed Kroeger to score from third.

Chapman walked the first two batters in the top of the third and then loaded the bases. Although WHS got two out, a single scored two runs and made it 7-2. NK made it 7-3 on an infield hit and 7-4 on a wild pitch leading coach Steve Reed to make a change and bring in Kroeger who finished off the inning with a strikeout.

NK added a run after pair of Hatchet errors and drew as close as 7-6 by the top of fourth. Kroeger had a 1-2-3 inning as WHS maintained a 7-6 lead. The Warriors also brought in Coy VanMeter to pitch in the bottom of the inning. Cooper Wright bunted for a single and stole second. Memering added a single and Wright scored from first to make it 8-6. although WHS was able to load the bases, the one run was only one to score.

WHS added two more runs on an Ostby double in the sixth that made it 10-6 in the bottom of the inning, leading to the final by the same score.

The Hatchets face Bloomfield at 5 p.m. on Monday at home.