Hatchets fall in sectional finals

May 28—JASPER — Washington did everything but win on Saturday at Alvin C. Ruxer Field in the sectional championship.

WHS (14-17) lost a 2-0 game to Jasper where sophomore pitcher Alton Ostby dealt a combination of heat and craftiness for seven innings against the 3A powerhouse Wildcats. Ostby did everything necessary to give the Hatchets a fighting chance, but Jasper's two runs proved to be enough and the 'Cats were able to hang on for the win.

WHS was hurt offensively by getting just three hits, but still had a chance when they had the go-ahead run at the plate in the final inning.

"We just have to figure out how to get the 'goose-egg' off the board. This is two years in a row we have had trouble scoring against Jasper. This should make these people hungry for next year. The effort was certainly there," said WHS coach Steve Reed.

"I can't say enough about (Alton) Ostby. It was a bulldog performance from him and that is what he does. I can't ever remember a time when Jasper loaded the bases with no one out against us and not getting a run. He really showed us what he was made of out there tonight," added Reed.

Both Ostby and Jasper pitcher Kai Kent's were judicious with the pitches in the first two innings, each throwing under 25 pitches each.

In the top of the next inning, WHS did get hits from Ostby and Jarit Williams, but Kunitz was helped by a double play to eliminate the offensive insurrection.

In the third inning, Jasper started playing 'small ball' to move runners around, and then used a big double from Andrew Noblitt to drive two runs in, which would end up being the winning runs.

The 'Cats threatened in the fourth with a runner on third, but Ostby picked up a K to end the inning. Jasper loaded the bases again in the fifth with no outs, but Ostby showed tremendous poise striking out the No. 3 and 4 hitters and getting a pop out to end the inning and stranding all three Wildcats to keep it at 2-0.

The Wildcats brought in their top hurler Andrew Noblitt to replace Kuntz, who had pitched previously in the day against Vincennes and he got the one out needed to end the inning on three pitches.

In the top of the seventh, WHS was down to their final three outs, when junior John Chapman opened the inning with a long double to the fence. But with two on, Noblitt ended the game on a double play, earning the sectional title for the Cats and a trip to the Jasper Regional. Jasper moves on to regional with a 24-5 record.

In the earlier semi-final games, WHS beat Pike Central, 12-0 and Jasper beat Vincennes 5-2 to reach the final game.